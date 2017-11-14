The store made national headlines when Jim McIngvale opened his mattress stores as shelters for those who were flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Now, the furniture seller known as “Mattress Mack” is helping those impacted by the storm heal from the mental wounds left behind, KTRK reported.
McIngvale’s daughter, Dr. Liz McIngvale, is a Baylor College of Medicine professor and social worker. The family is now offering mental health grants to those still suffering through Peace of Mind Foundation.
But the elder McIngvale is helping feed the body as well as the mind this Thanksgiving.
He has announced via the store’s Instagram page, that he and his family will be hosting a massive Thanksgiving feast, The Austin American-Statesman reported.
Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack want to give thanks to you and your family with a delicious and fun-filled Thanksgiving Day Lunch! We invite you to sit down with us at our 6006 N. Freeway GF location Thursday, November 23, 2017 from 10AM-4PM to delight in all of the pleasures this joyful holiday brings! Please join us in celebrating our appreciation for all of our wonderful GF customers, neighbors and friends on this spirited day of gratitude! Click the link in our bio for more information and we hope to see you there! Thank you and God bless you!
The store plans to serve 2,450 pounds of turkey, 2,450 pounds of ham, 625 pounds of sweet potatoes, 625 pounds of dressing, 1,200 pounds of mashed potatoes, 477 pounds of cranberry sauce, 900 pies and 6,000 dinner rolls.
They’re also looking for volunteers to help serve the dinner and clean up. For more information on how you can help, click here.
The Austin American-Statesman contributed to this story.
