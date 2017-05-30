Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport on Tuesday for reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The alleged gunman is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.



While a rental car employee told WFTV he heard what sounded like gunfire, no shots had been fired, Fennell said.

Orlando police department says no arrest has been made in connection with report of gunman at Orlando International Airport.

There has been no arrest. We will post updates https://t.co/ViZF2lrUsR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said.

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact on the airport's operations, officials said.