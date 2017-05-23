Mass. native opening for Ariana Grande in UK safe after explosion

A rising rap star and Medford native who was opening for Ariana Grande escaped a chaotic scene after an explosion killed at least 19 people and injured far more at the arena where they had been performing.

Bia, who graduated from Medford High School in 2008, was one of the opening acts for Grande in Manchester, U.K., on Monday night.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Recording artist Bia attends The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Toward the end of the concert, an explosion shook the Manchester Arena, sending thousands running.

Bia’s mother, Diana Tamasi, told Boston 25 News her daughter’s manager sent her a text message, providing some information and assuring her their entire crew was safe.

“My daughter is fine. They're all fine. They're safe. And I'm just - thank God for that,” an emotional Tamasi said over the phone Monday night. “They were just saying that there was an explosion at the very end of the concert when Ariana was doing her last song, and it kind of was just a lot of chaos. So they got out the back way, and they got to a hotel.”

My heart is broken 😓🙏🏾 — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone tonight please gets home safe 🙏🏾😢 — B I A ⚡️ (@PericoPrincess) May 23, 2017

Tamasi and her family still live in Medford.

Bia had been opening for Grande in the United States, her mother said, and now she is touring with her overseas.

While her family is anxious for her to come home, they are unsure if she will return soon, or if the tour will continue.

“I pray for the families that have lost anybody this evening,” Tamasi said. “My heart is broken.”

