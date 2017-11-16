Charles Manson was hospitalized again after doctors could do no more for him earlier this year and “It’s not going to get any better for him,” according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Times, however, reports the severity of his condition is unclear.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the mass murderer was admitted to the hospital, but the hospital cannot comment on Manson’s admittance to the facility because of medical privacy laws, The Times reported.



The news comes after Manson was admitted to a hospital in January after suffering from severe intestinal bleeding and needed surgery to repair a lesion. At the time, doctors determined that he was too weak to undergo the procedure. As there was nothing else they could do to help him, they sent him back to prison.

Following his return, someone close to him indicated that his condition had taken a turn for the worse.

“He’s not good,” the source said. “His health is failing.”

The prison could confirm that Manson was alive, but couldn’t comment on his condition, CBS News reported.



Charles Manson and his followers were arrested over 40 years ago after the murders of Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time, and four others at the home she shared with husband Roman Polanski. The victims were stabbed, shot and beaten to death while Polanski was out of town. Following the murders of three others, Manson and his followers were arrested on suspicion of auto theft. Police only connected them to the murders after Susan Atkins, who was in jail for the Tate murders, told a fellow inmate about the rest of the cult.

“Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice,” she said.

Manson and five followers were indicted in 1969, with the leader facing murder-conspiracy charges. All of the defendants were found guilty, with many of them, including Manson, receiving the death penalty. However, California abolished the practice the following year, and all of their sentences were commuted to life in prison. Manson has racked up 108 disciplinary violations since 1971 and has reportedly shown no remorse for the killings.

Manson is in California State Prison, Corcoran, serving nine consecutive life sentences, CBS News reported.

