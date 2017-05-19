Mark Zuckerberg flashes back to Harvard acceptance

Seniors are wrapping up their last year of high school and will soon be packing to go to college. Not so long ago, a brilliant tech mind was in a similar boat. Mark Zuckerberg shared the moment when he found out had been accepted to Harvard.

>> Read more trending news

His father was recording when Zuckerberg opened the email. While the younger Zukerberg didn’t seem excited to get into the Ivy League, the elder one was, Mashable reported.

Zuckerberg didn’t graduate with the class of 2006. He left Harvard once Facebook took off. But that changes next week when he is scheduled to speak at Harvard’s commencement and where he said he will receive his degree.