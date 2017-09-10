Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma's march across Florida

National
Close

Photo Credit: WFTV.com
Residents at the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park are ignoring the mandatory evacuation.

Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out

By: WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  The heavy winds that are predicted with Hurricane Irma have led Orange County officials to issue a mandatory evacuation for people living in manufactured and mobile homes.

Residents at the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park received a robo call from Chief Otto telling them to get out. It's one of at least two messages they'll receive from authorities.

But some of the residents have decided to stay put.

The community is made up of people 55 years old and over. Some are elderly and don't want to leave their home behind. Others said they've survived previous storms and don't think this one will be any different.

"She was so loud with the bull horn I couldn't understand what she was saying, but you get the idea that she was telling them go get out," resident Bob DeGrilla said.

DeGrilla is staying behind with his cat Bella.

"She's been more clingy lately," DeGrilla said of his cat who can tell something's not right.

Across the street, DeGrilla's neighbor Lois, 76, feels the same way.

"I have no worries," said Lois, who did not want to give her last name.

She's planning to ride the storm out with her roommate, Phil Bigden.

When asked if there's a point that she will leave, she said, "No, it will probably be too late if I feel that way."

All three said they've been through a hurricane before.

"I have a concern, you'd be crazy if you didn't, but I don't have any intentions of leaving," Lois said.

The residents said they're watching Irma closely -- but she's not forcing any of them out of their homes tonight.

