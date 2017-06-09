‘Manspreading’ banned on Madrid buses

It’s official: Men in Madrid must keep their knees closer together on city buses. No more “manspreading” will be allowed.

Manspreading — when men spread their legs with no regard to others’ personal space — will be banned on public transportation, the National Post reported.

The transit agency in Madrid decided to ban manspreading after feminist groups convinced the city’s council that men invading the space of others with their spread legs was a problem, CNN reported.

The transit agency unveiled new stickers to be placed on city buses. The sticker depicts a male figure with his knees spread apart and a slogan that reads “Respect others’ space.”

The group Mujeres en Lucha (Women at War) spearheaded the new rule, presenting a petition with 10,000 signatures at Madrid’s city hall, according to the National Post.

“It’s a question of culture. We women have always been told to occupy the least amount of space possible, and men haven’t,” a leader of the anti-manspreading campaign, Alejandra de la Fuente, told the National Post.