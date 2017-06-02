Manchester police find ‘significant’ car

Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a car that might be "significant" in the case, the BBC reported Friday.

Officers evacuated an area of the city while they evaluated a white Nissan Micra and have asked people to avoid the area, the BBC reported.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people May 22 at Manchester Arena, police said.

Police spokesman Russ Jackson called the discovery of the car "potentially a significant development."

"We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months," he said. "We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it."