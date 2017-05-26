Manchester crowd sings ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

The moment when a crowd of Manchester residents joined a woman to sing a rendition of the Oasis song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has gone viral.

The impromptu performance came at the end of a nationwide minute’s silence to honor the 22 people who were killed in Monday’s bombing at Manchester Arena, the Guardian reported. About 400 people had gathered at St Ann’s Square to mark the moment.

After the silence, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, clutching a bouquet, then tentatively began to sing the opening verse to the Manchester band’s 1996 hit and the crowd soon joined in, the Guardian reported.

The video was shared thousands of times on social media and broadcast across the world, including by Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher.