Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 92°
L 73°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Clear
H 92° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Thunderstorms. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man wins $5M while running errands
Close

Man wins $5M while running errands

Man wins $5M while running errands
File photo

Man wins $5M while running errands

By: WSBTV.com

TEMPLE, Ga. -  Richard Britt of Temple recently experienced a superb stroke of luck while running errands for his wife. Britt won the $5 million top prize playing the Georgia Lottery’s Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratcher.

Red Top Food Mart, located at 214 W. Highway 78 in Temple, sold the winning ticket.

Britt, 50, said that his wife had asked him to get her a corn dog from the store when he decided to purchase the ticket.

>> Read more trending news

“My wife asked me to go and pick up a corn dog,” he said. “I bought a ticket since I was already there.”

After scratching the lucky ticket and realizing that it was a winner, Britt said that he immediately left the store to call his wife.

“Neither one of us could believe it,” he said. “I’m still surprised that I won.”

The lucky winner said that he plans to use some of his winnings to travel.

Britt claimed his prize at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $18.4 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.7 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.4 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

Close

Man wins $5M while running errands

Close

Man wins $5M while running errands

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host
    Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host
    It’s official. Radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest will be permanently joining Kelly Ripa as her new ‘Live’ co-host.Ripa made the annoucement Monday morning during her show.Seacrest has co-hosted with Ripa in the past as she searched for a new TV partner since Michael Strahan exited the show. Other contenders for the position included Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage, and Anderson Cooper.The former ‘American Idol’ host will join Ripa weekdays starting at 9 a.m.  
  • Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa is reportedly going to announce a new, permanent co-host for “Live! With Kelly,” according to Variety. Ripa hinted to the big announcement on April 30 when she teased fans with a video of herself holding a mug that read, “Live with Kelly and ?.” >> Read more trending news After taking a big, long sip from the mug, Ripa said, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.” She captioned the video, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.” Ripa has spent the past year cycling through several guest co-hosts, including fan favorites Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and “Live with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis since her former co-host Michael Strahan left for a full-time gig on “Good Morning America.” Strahan’s final day was May 13, 2016, after his controversial departure announcement was rumored to make waves with the longtime ABC veteran. After he announced he was leaving, Ripa added a few extra days onto a preplanned vacation to “process” the news and when she returned, she addressed the viewers at home and said the news “started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.” Tune in to hear who is taking a full-time seat next to Ripa when “Live! With Kelly” airs on Monday at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.
  • Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Police have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex pool in San Diego, shooting seven people, police said. One of the victims, a woman, has died, The Associated Press reported early Monday. >> Watch the police news conference here According to KMFB-TV, San Diego police responded to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening after receiving multiple reports of an active shooter.  A witness told KSWB that the gunman looked 'pretty relaxed' and had 'a beer in one hand and a gun in the other.'  >> Read more trending news Police said that when officers arrived, the suspect aimed his gun at them, KMFB reported. Police then opened fire, killing him, authorities said. The suspect was later identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, police said, according to the AP. The victims included four African-American women, two African-American men and a Hispanic man, the AP reported. Read more here.
  • GALLERY: SpaceX launch photos
    GALLERY: SpaceX launch photos
  • Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    A California woman is recovering after a shark attack at a San Diego County beach. The woman was wading in the water at San Onofre State Beach when she was attacked, The Associated Press reported. One witness said that the back of her leg was missing. >> Read more trending news Thomas Williams, who had recently passed his EMT training test, jumped in to help the woman. “If she didn’t receive immediate care, it was life-threatening,” Williams told The Orange County Register. Rescuers used a rubber surfboard leash to stop the bleeding as they waited for emergency responders to arrive, The AP reported. The woman was flown to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released. There had been several shark sightings in the area recently. Shark experts believe it was caused by either a great white or a seven-gill shark, The AP reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.