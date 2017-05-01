Richard Britt of Temple recently experienced a superb stroke of luck while running errands for his wife. Britt won the $5 million top prize playing the Georgia Lottery’s Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratcher.

Red Top Food Mart, located at 214 W. Highway 78 in Temple, sold the winning ticket.

Britt, 50, said that his wife had asked him to get her a corn dog from the store when he decided to purchase the ticket.

>> Read more trending news

“My wife asked me to go and pick up a corn dog,” he said. “I bought a ticket since I was already there.”

After scratching the lucky ticket and realizing that it was a winner, Britt said that he immediately left the store to call his wife.

“Neither one of us could believe it,” he said. “I’m still surprised that I won.”

The lucky winner said that he plans to use some of his winnings to travel.

Britt claimed his prize at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $18.4 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.7 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.4 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

Close Man wins $5M while running errands