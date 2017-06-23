It’s a dream for some and it could be a jail sentence for others, but one man in California has marked his 2,000th consecutive visit to the Disneyland Resort.

Jeff Reitz, of Huntington Beach, California, started visiting the Happiest Place on Earth on Jan. 1, 2012.

He hit the 2,000 mark on June 22.

>> Read more trending news

Reitz was unemployed and was looking to put a smile on his face so he started making the daily trek, Disneyland said in a release.

The theme park hadn’t even opened its Cars Land at the time.

The Air Force veteran told KNBC, “It was something to do to keep things fun.”

Reitz, who is 44, was going to end the daily trips after a year, but kept going, and returns to the park every evening after working at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System.

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz, who has visited the parks of the Disneyland Resort every day since January 1, 2012, marked his 2,000th consecutive visit on Thursday. Here, Reitz snaps a selfie with The Mad Hatter and Alice after a teacup ride at the Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland at Disneyland during his 2,000th visit to the park.

Close Man visits Disneyland every day for 2,000 days Photo Credit: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz, who has visited the parks of the Disneyland Resort every day since January 1, 2012, marked his 2,000th consecutive visit on Thursday. Here, Reitz snaps a selfie with The Mad Hatter and Alice after a teacup ride at the Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland at Disneyland during his 2,000th visit to the park.

A Disney spokesperson said that he doesn’t think there has been anyone else who can match Reitz streak.

How can he afford to go every day considering the ticket prices can top more than $100 a day? Reitz has annual passes.

While he enjoys many of the iconic rides, music and cast members, his favorite is ride is the one he rode when he was 2 years old with his mother, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, KNBC reported.