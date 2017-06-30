A “Get out of jail free” card can come in handy on the Monopoly board, but unfortunately, it doesn’t work in the game of life.

A Minnesota man who had an outstanding fifth-degree controlled substance warrant tried his luck anyway during a traffic stop last weekend, according to CNN.

But the card which "may be kept until needed or sold" didn't give him the green light to pass go or collect his $200.

Instead he was thrown into jail and, no, he didn’t get the chance to roll doubles to get out.

"We appreciate the humor," the Dakota County Sheriff's Office wrote in a post about the arrest with the card on social media. "'A' for effort."



Deputies also let him keep the card for future use.

This is not the first time someone presented the game card in the face of arrest.

James Robert Ringrose, an FBI most wanted fugitive, presented the card when he was arrested in 1967 in Hawaii.

A man arrested at an oil pipeline in Iowa in 2016, told the arrested officer he had a "Get Out of Jail Free" card in his pocket.

