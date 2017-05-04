Man, teen save disabled couple from burning home

A disabled couple in North Carolina is calling a man and a teenager their guardian angels.

The man and teenager helped the couple to safety Wednesday afternoon after their Statesville home caught fire and their oxygen tanks inside the home began exploding.

"All of the sudden, we just heard something go ‘boom,’" neighbor Charles Scott said.

Scott heard the explosions and then saw the smoke and flames coming from the home.

Sharana Caldwell, the couple's daughter, showed WSOCTV the damage Thursday and said she is grateful for the teen and other good Samaritan.

"I think he's a hero,” she said. “There's no one but God that put that little boy through that trailer."

16-year old in Statesville is being credited with saving disabled man from burning home. pic.twitter.com/XjelvGcpdu — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 4, 2017

Dana and Barry Caldwell are also giving thanks to the good Samaritan, who they only know as Jimmy, and the teenager who lives next door.

"I feel blessed,” Barry Caldwell said. “I don't think it was luck. I feel God was watching over us."

The couple said the blaze started in a bedroom when a mattress caught fire. They lost much of what they own but are glad people helped them.

"For helping, for getting (us) out of that house and saving my life and helping my husband," Dana Caldwell said.

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered minor injuries when he fell through the floor.

Family members said the Red Cross is helping the couple.

The fire is under investigation.