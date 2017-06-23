Man steals van, tries to board plane after jumping on wing

A Florida man stole a van, jumped on a plane’s wing and tried to board the aircraft that was preparing to taxi down a runway, according to police.

On Tuesday, Gregory A. Hoch, 37, allegedly stole a surveyor’s van after the man got out of it to get his tools, the Lakeland Police Department wrote on Facebook.

After that, Hoch headed straight to the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, where his plan was to “make the pilot take him somewhere,” according to police.

Hoch ran through a business, entered the airfield and gained access to the runway, police said.

Hoch’s plan was soaring high until he came tumbling down.

Just as he was about to open the plane’s door, Lt. Eric Harper from the Lakeland Police Department pulled Hoch back onto the runway.

Surprisingly, nobody was injured during this incident.

Hoch was charged with multiple charges including grand theft and burglary to an occupied conveyance.