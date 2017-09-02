Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect

An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect.

Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End.

"It hurt bad," Hill said. "My head, my neck, my back, my whole body -- you get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?"

Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect.

"I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal," he said.

WSB-TV contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates.

Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court.

Hill said the case of mistaken identity has caused him a lot of pain.

"Madness, heartless. I am a human being," he said.

Hill said he is considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.