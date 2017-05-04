Man rescued from grain bin

A Nebraska man was rescued after being trapped for over an hour in a grain bin.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday afternoon. The man was buried up to his waist in grain, according to 1011 News.

>> Read more trending news



Crews have just rescued the man who was trapped inside a grain bin for over an hour @1011_News pic.twitter.com/aqILonwf0u — Taylor Bishop (@TaylorBishopTV) May 4, 2017

Crews cut holes into the grain bin to release a large amount of grain. That helped free one of the man's legs, and rescuers used shovels and other tools to completely free him. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to 1011 News.

It is not known how the man became trapped in the grain bin.