Man rescued from grain bin

RAYMOND, Neb. - A Nebraska man was rescued after being trapped for over an hour in a grain bin.
Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday afternoon. The man was buried up to his waist in grain, according to 1011 News.
Crews have just rescued the man who was trapped inside a grain bin for over an hour @1011_News pic.twitter.com/aqILonwf0u— Taylor Bishop (@TaylorBishopTV) May 4, 2017
Crews cut holes into the grain bin to release a large amount of grain. That helped free one of the man's legs, and rescuers used shovels and other tools to completely free him. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to 1011 News.
It is not known how the man became trapped in the grain bin.
Some of the holes crews cut out of the grain bin to rescue the man trapped for over 2 hrs @1011_News pic.twitter.com/WUxqaPL0gO— Taylor Bishop (@TaylorBishopTV) May 4, 2017
