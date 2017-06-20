Man punches 70-year-old mother five times in the face, police say

A Florida man is accused of attacking his 70-year-old mother.
Daniel Larry Newhouse, 41, of Gainesville, got into an altercation on Monday with his mother inside his apartment, according to local news outlets.
When the incident escalated, Newhouse approached his mother, who was seated, and punched her in the face five times, according to a police report.
The woman suffered a cut lip and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
>> Related: Florida man threatens his family with fake bomb
Newhouse was arrested, taken to the Alachua County Jail and charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself