Man proposes to girlfriend at White House

Despite chaos and confusion in the White House in the last few weeks, one couple made it the backdrop to an important milestone in their relationship.

CNN reported that Washington, D.C.-based communications director Tommy Schultz proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Ashley Harvey, after months of planning.

“I've been trying to work out all the logistics,” Schultz said. “This finally came together in the past two weeks or so.”

Schultz was able to get tickets to a White House tour and called Harvey’s friends and family to come to Washington.

The White House press corps was to cover the news that fired FBI director James Comey sent a memo that said President Donald Trump asked him to end his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

We got engaged in front of the West Wing of the White House, the press corps cheered for us, my parents and best friends walked out to greet us, and I almost fainted. Best. Surprise. Ever. We're getting married!!! A post shared by Ashley Harvey (@ashleyharvey9) on May 17, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Schultz, however, was so nervous about proposing that he didn’t turn on the news all day, according to CNN.

“(I’m) not even sure what happened today,” he said.

Luckily for the newly engaged couple, photojournalists who were at the West Wing covering the breaking story also captured their moment in a few photos. Harvey said “yes.”