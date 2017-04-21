Man plants 2,000 tulips for 45th wedding anniversary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio - An Ohio man honored his wedding anniversary with his wife in a special way.
Dennis Orr, 69, planted 2,000 tulips in shades of red, pink and yellow to celebrate his 45th anniversary with his wife, Lucille Orr, WKBN reported.
Orr’s garden is in North Jackson, Ohio.
Residents said they look forward to driving by the garden on their daily commute and described the gesture as thoughtful, beautiful and romantic.
“My hubby better get busy,” one Facebook commenter wrote.
