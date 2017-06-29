Man loved Harley so much he’s being buried in sidecar

They say “You can’t take it with you,” but a Pennsylvania man is proving them all wrong.

Arthur Werner Sr., of Steel City, Pennsylvania, was determined to take his final ride in his favorite toy - his 1990 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail.

He was riding the bike nearly to the end, despite his cancer diagnosis.

His daughter-in-law remember him saying, “When I can’t ride the bike anymore, I’m done,” Lehigh Valley Live reported.

Werner, 89, died Sunday and he will be buried this week in the sidecar of his beloved bike.

Heintzelman Funeral Home in Hellertown is making his final wish come true.

The funeral home, which is run by motorcycle enthusiasts, has three motorcycle hearses, one is a sidecar to a bike built by Orange County Choppers, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

Werner will be placed in the sidecar for the viewing Thursday, then will be taken to the cemetery in a motorcycle hearse Friday where he will be buried with his sidecar.

Funeral home officials said they didn’t have to do any modifications to the sidecar to be able to fulfill Werner’s wishes, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

