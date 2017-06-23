Man lands elusive bass, $15,000 

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark.
-
Big Al eluded capture for five years.
That is, until Pete Clark and his brother Jessie landed the 4-pound largemouth bass Tuesday, the largest pay day for a fish in the Hot Springs Fishing Challenge, reeling in $15,000 in the process.
“We are overjoyed that someone has finally caught the top-prize fish,” Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, told KARK.
Anglers compete to catch tagged fish, including bass, bluegill and walleye, that can be redeemed for cash prizes. There are still 53 fish with tags worth $65,500 swimming. The Hot Springs Fishing Challenge is from April 1 to June 30.
Clark plans to split the winnings with his brother and will pay off his truck with his share.
As for Big Al, Clark plans to release him back into Lake Hamilton.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself