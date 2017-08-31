Listen Live
Florida Supreme Court rules against Ayala on Scott's reassigning death penalty cases

National
Man killed on highway while helping daughter who ran out of gas
Man killed on highway while helping daughter who ran out of gas

Man killed on highway while helping daughter who ran out of gas
Man killed on highway while helping daughter who ran out of gas

By: KIRO7.com

By: KIRO7.com

TACOMA, Wash. -  A man was killed Wednesday night on southbound I-5 after responding to a call for help from his daughter.

Two women were stranded in their vehicle after apparently running out of gas on southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome in Washington state at about 9:30 p.m.

One of them called her father, who arrived and pulled over. Because of construction, there was only a small shoulder area.

While attempting to put gas in his daughter’s car, the man was hit by another car. He died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The driver who hit the man cooperated with authorities, according to troopers. Troopers said that person will not be arrested or charged with a crime.

Troopers advise people whose vehicles become disabled to stay inside their cars and call 911 for help.

“Remain inside your vehicle. That’s the safest place. Call 911. Let the troopers or officers come to the scene to help you. We have lights, we have things that we can do to get you safely off the roadway,” Washington State Patrol Sgt. Jason Greer said.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Jacksonville zoo gets its first manatee critical care residents from sea world
    Jacksonville zoo gets its first manatee critical care residents from sea world
    Two young manatees have completed their move from Sea World Orlando to Jacksonville becoming the first residents of the Manatee Critical Care Center at the Jacksonville Zoo.  The Sea Cows named Cassie and Buckeye,  were orphaned in the fall of 2015 and have been under the care of Sea World.   Cassie weighed about 65 pounds when she was found but is now close to 800 . Buckeye is now closing in on 600 pounds but weighed only 60 when he was found. Both are still growing - a healthy Florida manatees can weigh up to 2000 pounds. If all goes well over the next few months, Zoo curator Craig Miller says the duo be returned to the wild during winter in warmer waters in South Florida. 
  • The Latest: Border Patrol says it has made about 450 rescues
    The Latest: Border Patrol says it has made about 450 rescues
    The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local): 12 p.m. The U.S. Border Patrol says it has rescued about 450 people since dispatching vessels to the Houston area on Monday. John Morris, chief of staff in South Texas, says agents are not enforcing immigration laws and are 'absolutely 100 percent here for rescue and safety.' Morris says the agency had 35 boats navigating flooded streets on Thursday. They were brought from stations that patrol areas along the Rio Grande, which is the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The Border Patrol did not suspend highway checkpoints in Texas when the storm moved into parts of the state, drawing criticism from advocates who said lives were being put at risk. The arrival of Border Patrol boats in Houston has put some immigrants on edge, but agency leaders have been emphatic that they are only being used for search and rescue. ___ 11:40 a.m. A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday. Steve Baker, a spokesman for Colonial Pipeline, said Thursday that the pipeline is underwater in parts of Texas dealing with flooding from Harvey and that those sections would have to be inspected before it could resume operating. But he says the pipeline is still operating from Louisiana to the eastern states, though deliveries will be 'intermittent.' Reopening the shuttered Texas sections of pipeline could help avoid major gas shortages, but huge challenges remain, as several giant Texas refineries were shut down due to the storm. All of these problems have sent gasoline prices surging. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen from about $2.35 a week ago to $2.45 now. ___ 10:40 a.m. Gasoline prices in Texas and across the country have increased by at least 10 cents since Harvey came ashore and caused record flooding in places. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.26 per gallon. That's 12 cents higher than a week ago, before Harvey made landfall, and 4 cents higher than on Wednesday. The association survey says U.S. gasoline prices Thursday averaged $2.45 per gallon, which is 10 cents higher than a week ago and 5 cents more than on Wednesday. Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast last Friday and lingered in the region for days, causing catastrophic flooding, killing at least 31 people and causing major disruption to the region's energy sector. ___ 10:30 a.m. The House will act as early as next week to provide money for relief from tropical storm Harvey. That's according to a House leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private deliberations. Members of the Texas and Louisiana delegation are pressing for fast action when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill from their summer recess next week. The initial money would be a down payment for immediate recovery efforts — to be followed by a larger aid package later on. It will take weeks or months to assess the full extent of the damage and the needs. It's not yet known how much money the administration will ask for but a request from the White House is expected within days. ___ By AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner in Washington. ___ 10:20 a.m. Troy Callihan says he asked his younger brother, Travis, to ride out Harvey with him and his family in the Houston suburbs, but he declined, saying he'd 'just kind of hunker down.' Travis Callihan, who lived in Houston, died Monday when he left his pickup truck and fell into floodwaters during the storm. Troy Callihan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he's still trying to get more details on exactly what happened. He says he'll really miss his 45-year-old brother, whom he described as a conservative talk radio fan with a dry sense of humor and a good uncle to his nieces and nephews. Harvey came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and hovered over the region for days, causing record flooding. The confirmed death toll from the storm stood Thursday at 31. ___ 9:45 a.m. One of the nation's largest convenience store chains plans to stop selling gasoline at about half of its 135 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, as it anticipates shortages due to refinery and pipeline shut-downs. QuickTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told The Associated Press on Thursday that the company will direct gasoline deliveries to half of its stores, and intends to have stores with gas in all parts of the metro area. All stores will remain open, though only half will have gasoline. The company is enacting its plan after several major refineries and a key gasoline pipeline shut down after Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast. Oklahoma-based QuickTrip enacted a similar plan last year in metro Atlanta, where it has about 133 stores, when the Colonial Pipeline closed due to a leak in Alabama. ___ 9:35 a.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that more than 37,000 homes have sustained major damage and nearly 7,000 have been destroyed by Harvey and its flooding. Those figures come from a daily damage estimate compiled from reports by local officials and the figures have been rising. Harris County, which includes Houston, reports that nearly 30,000 homes suffered minor damage and nearly 12,000 have major damage. Jefferson County, which includes Port Arthur and Beaumont, reports that 5,500 homes were destroyed and 16,000 others sustained major damage in areas where officials have warned that flooding could continue for days. The report says there has been $180 million in damage to public property across the affected Gulf Coast counties so far. ___ 9:30 a.m. A Southeast Texas hospital is evacuating nearly 200 patients by air after the local water supply failed because of flooding from Harvey. Baptist Beaumont Hospital spokeswoman Mary Poole said Thursday that Beaumont's main pumping station lost service so the hospital no longer has potable water. Poole says access to the hospital is limited, so patients will be airlifted to other facilities. She says the acute care hospital is working with HCA Healthcare to move patients to facilities that system has in the Houston suburb of Pasadena and elsewhere. It's not known if Beaumont's other hospital, Christus St. Elizabeth, is being evacuated. A message left for an administrator was not immediately returned. ___ 9:15 a.m. The U.S. Navy is sending two ships to provide humanitarian aid to areas affected by Harvey. News outlets report that the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill are set to depart Virginia for the Gulf Coast on Thursday. The ships can provide medical support and maritime security, among other things. North Carolina, meanwhile, is sending five swift water rescue teams to help out. The state's Department of Public Safety says the teams can conduct a variety of rescues, including using small boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes. Harvey initially came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas on Friday, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston. ___ 8:35 a.m. House Republican leaders have committed support for Harvey relief. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told lawmakers from Texas and Louisiana on a conference call that 'we are with you.' The call Wednesday night included federal officials from the Department of Homeland Security. They say the full scope of damages might not be known for weeks or more. No specific dollar figures or timing was discussed, according to a House GOP aide who requested anonymity to disclose details of the private conversation. But there will likely be the need for immediate support — and McCarthy and other leaders made clear the House is prepared to act. Congress returns next week from its August recess and a response to Harvey will be at the top of the agenda. ___ By AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner in Washington. ___ 8:25 a.m. Colonial Pipeline says it plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Georgia-based company said in a statement that it expects to shut off the line Thursday. The company had already closed down another line that transports primarily diesel and aviation fuels. The pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline. In September 2016, a leak and gas spill in Alabama that closed the Colonial Pipeline led to days of empty gas station pumps and higher prices in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The company didn't say how long it expects the closure to last, saying it will know more when workers can evaluate its facilities. ___ 7:50 a.m. Local officials say explosions at a flooded Houston-area chemical plant produced no toxins, although federal authorities are describing the resulting plumes as 'incredibly dangerous.' Assistant Harris County Fire Chief Bob Royall told a news conference Thursday that the explosions emitted 30- to 40-foot (9- to 12-meter) flames and black smoke. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said no toxins were released and that there's no danger to the community. He says sheriff's deputies who were hospitalized suffering from irritated eyes after the blasts have all been released. But at a news conference in Washington, D.C. Thursday, FEMA administrator Brock Long said he considers plumes from the explosion 'incredibly dangerous.' Gonzalez says he expects the fire to burn itself out. This item has been altered to correct the spelling of Bob Royall's name. It had been misspelled as Rayall. ___ 6:20 a.m. A Houston mother is warning people in the area to stay out of Harvey's floodwaters after her son was electrocuted while wading through the water to check on his sister's home. Jodell Pasek says her 25-year-old son Andrew was unaware that a landscape light had electrified the water when he stepped into it Tuesday afternoon. She said he fell and grabbed a lamppost and told a friend who was with him to stay away because he was dying. She says she's speaking out despite her grief to ensure her son didn't lose his life in vain. Pasek lost her older son in a car accident in 1993. She tells KPRC-TV that she's pulling her strength from that experience. ___ 5:10 a.m. Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes. Nine other deputies drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the paper reported. A spokeswoman for the plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators amid Harvey flooding, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. ___ 4:15 a.m. Beaumont, Texas, has lost its water supply because of Harvey. Officials there say the city has lost service from its main pump station due to rising waters of the Neches River caused by Harvey. The pump station is along the river and draws water from it as a main source for the city's water system. The officials added in their statement early Thursday that the city has also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb wells in Hardin County. They say there's no water supply for Beaumont's water system at this time. They say they must wait until the water levels from Harvey recede before determining the extent of damage. ___ 1:20 a.m. Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loomed Wednesday with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and an explosion at a Texas chemical plant as Harvey's floodwaters began receding in the Houston area after five days of torrential rain. As the water receded, Houston's fire department said it would begin a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes. The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31 on Wednesday, including six family members — four of them children — whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou. Another crisis related to Harvey emerged at a chemical plant about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston. A spokeswoman for the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Man dies after being electrocuted in Houston floodwaters, family says
    Man dies after being electrocuted in Houston floodwaters, family says
    A 25-year-old man died Tuesday when he was electrocuted by a live wire hidden below floodwaters in Houston while trying to rescue his sister’s pet cat, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Family members said Andrew Pasek, 25, went to a home in the Bear Creek 1 subdivision with a friend on Tuesday afternoon to get his sister’s cat, KTRK reported. Pasek’s sister and her fiance had no carrier for the cat, and so the animal was left behind when the area was evacuated, the Houston Chronicle reported. “When it became clear they could be out of their home for weeks, Pasek - an animal lover with a habit of rescuing stray dogs and cats - went back with a friend around 2 p.m. Tuesday to pick up their cat,” according to the Chronicle. “He drove his Jeep and tried to walk the rest of the way to his sister's house due to the floodwaters, but was electrocuted on the walk over.” Pasek’s sister, identified only as Alyssa, told KPRC the situation was “a terrible mistake” and an “accident that shouldn’t have happened.” “They were only in about knee-deep water and walking through the neighbors' yards because the water was more shallow,” she told the news station. “He got too close to an electrical wire that was still running hot.” Pasek’s mother, Jodell Pasek, told KPRC that he warned his friend away from the area when he realized what was happening. “He told (his friend) Sean, ‘I’m dying. Go away. Don’t help me,’” she told the news station. “He didn’t want him to get electrified, too.” Jodell Pasek told KTRK that she lost her eldest son, identified by KPRC as E.J. Donnelley, years earlier in a car accident. “I'll be honest with you, I don't know what I'm going to do,” she told KTRK. “I don't have them at home to take care of anymore, but I have to go on with my life.' More than 30 people have died in the days since Harvey churned into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm, which the National Weather Service had categorized as a tropical depression as of Thursday morning, continued to dump rain across parts of the southeast.
  • Florida Supreme Court rules against Ayala on Scott’s reassigning death penalty cases
    Florida Supreme Court rules against Ayala on Scott’s reassigning death penalty cases
    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday denied State Attorney Aramis Ayala's petition challenging Gov. Rick Scott’s authority to reassign death-penalty cases. The court ruled that Scott is within his right to issue executive orders reassigning the prosecution of death-penalty eligible cases to a special prosecutor. The dispute began in March when Ayala wouldn't seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd -- who's accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant -- or any other case during her tenure. Scott said he reassigned the cases to State Attorney Brad King because Ayala wasn't following Florida law. Ayala argued that Scott didn't have the right to take the cases from her because she was independently elected. Ayala sued Scott, claiming that he abused his authority by reassigning the cases. In June, attorneys for both sides presented their arguments to the court. Associate Justice Fred Lewis in June asked Scott's lawyers why he didn't remove Ayala from office. 'The proper remedy is under the Constitution that talks about suspension and followed by a senate action,' Lewis said.
  • Hurricane Irma becomes Category 2, ‘rapidly intensifies' in Atlantic
    Hurricane Irma becomes Category 2, ‘rapidly intensifies' in Atlantic
    The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm in the Atlantic has been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. At 11 a.m., Hurricane Irma was about 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds at 100 mph. Download: Free WFTV weather app Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Hurricane Irma should continue to strengthen over the next several days.   Irma is now a hurricane...too early to tell if it will be a threat down the road. pic.twitter.com/9G684LtxSZ — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 31, 2017   Shields said that by early next week, it will approach the Leeward and Windward islands, where it will likely have an impact, instead of staying out to sea. Strength of tropical systems: Saffir-Simpson scale Watch: Doppler 9 HD Radar Forecaster say it is too early to tell if it will be a threat to the United States. Follow Channel 9 meteorologists:  Tom Terry Brian Shields Rusty McCranie  Eboni Deon George Waldenberger Irene Sans  1) It is more likely Irma impacts land (Leeward Islands). 2) Too early to tell if it will impact US. 3) Land interaction will be critical.— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 31, 2017 #Irma is now a category 2 #hurricane & is forecast to become a category 4 east of the Leeward Islands next week https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/BG8hxmLPl7 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2017
