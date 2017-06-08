Man kidnapped, beaten after job interview at adult store, police say

A Minnesota man is recovering from injuries that he said he suffered when he was kidnapped, taken to a home and beaten by two men who were angry over a vehicle they suspected him of stealing.

The 28-year-old Eyota resident had just left a job interview at a Rochester adult store called Pure Pleasure Monday afternoon when he accepted a ride home from two acquaintances, KAAL-TV in Rochester reported. Instead of taking him home, the men, identified by police as Jamie Buck and Brent Espenson, drove him to a mobile home.

The victim told investigators that the men bound him with duct tape at the home before using a padlock in a sock to beat him, the news station reported.

KTTC in Rochester reported that the beating lasted more than 10 hours.

“They had a Master lock in a sock and wailed on him,” Rochester police Capt. Scott Behrns told the news station. “It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at (a) store … about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday).”

The victim called police and was taken to a hospital for treatment, KAAL-TV said.

“The victim’s injuries were consistent with his statement about the assault,” Behrns said.

>> Read more trending news



Buck, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault inflicting serious bodily harm, according to the jail log at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.



Espenson was still at large on Thursday.



Tuesday’s arrest was the second time that Buck had been taken into custody in less than two weeks. He was arrested May 26 and accused of leading police on a car chase.

KTTC reported that Buck stopped the car only when the vehicle’s tires began smoking. Pursuing deputies said they found 5.6 grams of meth in Buck’s possession.

He faces drug and reckless driving charges in that case, the news station reported.