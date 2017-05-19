Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
Overcast
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man jailed for trying to climb Mount Everest without permit
Close

Man jailed for trying to climb Mount Everest without permit

Man jailed for trying to climb Mount Everest without permit
Photo Credit: HO, AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Sean Davy took a selfie of himself as he attempted to climb Mount Everest.

Man jailed for trying to climb Mount Everest without permit

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: HO, AFP/Getty Images

Climbing Mount Everest can be costly in terms of human life, with 288 fatalities recorded since 1922. But the world’s tallest peak can be costly in a financial sense, too, as a South African man learned this week.

>> Read more trending news

South African filmmaker Ryan Sean Davy was caught earlier this month climbing Mount Everest without an $11,000 permit. He was arrested this week in Kathmandu, Nepal, USA Today reported. The 43-year-old had his passport confiscated and was told to report to Kathmandu after a tourism official discovered him climbing alone near the Everest Base Camp without a permit, which is required for all foreign climbers, the New York Times reported.

Davy could be fined up to $22,000, the Times reported.

In a Facebook post on May 8, Davy wrote that when he arrived at the base camp he realized that he could not afford a solo permit.

"I was ashamed that I couldn't afford the permit after all the help, preparation and what everybody had done for me during my training, it would have been a total embarrassment to turn around and accept defeat because of a piece of paper," Davy wrote. "So I took a chance and spent the little money I had on more gear to climb and practice on the surrounding peaks for acclimatizing in preparing for a stealth entry onto Everest." 

Davy said he climbed 24,000 feet alone before government officials spotted him.

"Expedition companies have no time for wannabe Everesters with no money so someone turned me in," he said. "I was harassed at base camp to a point that I honestly thought I was going to get stoned to death right there." 

Davy traveled mostly on foot from the mountain's base camp to Kathmandu to turn himself in, the BBC reported. 

"He is in good [health] although worried about his finances and the scale of the punishment he will receive," Davy's friend, Mohan Gyawali, told the BBC.

I'm just about to go in to the Department of Tourism and I have no idea of the outcome regarding my Everest no permit climb. In the meantime I've compiled this little video of some of the events as they unfolded during the course of my awesome adventure. Thank you once again for everyone's' support. I can't thank you all enough for your encouragement and motivation that you all provided along the way, and of course your support and understanding during this hurdle... I'm really sorry again for all those who lost faith in me for not achieving my goal but rest assured, I will find a way to finish it. See you all on the upside down 🤗 oh and Ps: I edited this on my phone so there may be some bumps, cracks and crevices 😂

Posted by Ryan Sean Davy on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Ryan has made contact! He has asked me to post his message... hey guys, I cant talk long but they have allowed me to...

Posted by Bonita-lee Davy on Thursday, May 18, 2017

This news is probably going to make a lot of people upset with me and I really hope you'll all forgive me. I'm willing...

Posted by Ryan Sean Davy on Monday, May 8, 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    Richard Rojas, who allegedly struck a group of pedestrians with his vehicle in Manhattan's Times Square  on Thursday, has been arrested and charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to a press release from the New York City Police Department. At least one person died, the New York Fire Department confirmed. >> Read more trending news Police identified the woman as Alyssa Elsman, a resident of Portage, Michigan. Rojas, 26, of the Bronx, tested positive for PCP and told police that God made him do it, a law enforcement source told CNN. The suspect, who suffered from 'psychological issues,' told police he expected officers to shoot him, according to the source. Rojas has been arrested twice in New York -- in 2015 and 2008 -- for drunken driving, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill told CNN. The incident, which was reported around 12 p.m., did not appear to be related to terrorism, authorities said.
  • Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    A Dayton, Ohio, mother has been arrested after police say she shot two of her children  -- an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- in the head Thursday morning.  According to The Associated Press, the children are in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital. Another child, an 11-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time of the shooting, was not hurt. >> Read more trending news The mother, Claudena Helton, 30, has been booked into Montgomery County Jail at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, police said. A handgun was recovered at the home. Helton has prior child endangering charges in Dayton. >>PHOTOS: Police respond to the scene, neighbors react At the shooting scene, a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she saw the mother wandering naked and asked another neighbor to get a sheet to cover her. “She was just walking around in circles,” said the woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. “She wouldn’t blink. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t aggressive. She wasn’t anything. She was … blank.” The woman said that when an officer grabbed Helton by the arm, “she didn’t resist,” the neighbor said. “She just looked lost and zoned out.” Police Chief Richard Biehl said the mother shot the children inside the home and then took them outside. Dayton police Major Eric Henderson said police found the children in the front yard of the property.  “It’s an unfortunate incident,” Henderson said. “These are very traumatic events for the community. ... This is one of the toughest,” Biehl said. As to why a mother would shoot her own children, Biehl said: “I don’t think we have an answer for that right now,” adding that there may be a potential mental health issue and a perceived threat. Why the children were shot has not been determined yet. Biehl told The AP that prosecutors and detectives are discussing criminal charges against the mother. Helton was in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday night pending filing of formal charges.
  • Ukrainian brewery cashing in on President Trump
    Ukrainian brewery cashing in on President Trump
    The Pravda Craft Brewery in Ukraine says their new Trump lager has been on sale less than a month, but it's quickly gained popularity.  The label features a portrait of President Trump with Russian President Vladamir Putin, as well as, a U.S-Mexico wall. The full name of the brew is, 'Trump the President of the Divided States of America'. A close look at the label shows a guy with a sign saying free Melania and character Kevin McCallister from 'Home Alone 2',  a movie that Trump had a small part in. The company had also produced a President Obama  and Hillary Clinton beer.
  • Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field
    Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field
    A man has died after he fell over a railing at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday. WGN reported that, according to police, Richard Garrity, 42, fell over the railing around 11 p.m., hitting his head. >> Read more trending news Garrity was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday afternoon. According to The Chicago Tribune, Garritty, a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, attended the game against the Cincinnati Reds as part of a company outing. Garrity worked as a marketing manager for Heineken. The fall happened as he was leaving the ballpark. The Cubs issued this statement Wednesday: “Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.” An autopsy for Garrity is scheduled for Thursday.
  • ‘Gray death’ drug claims another life, this time in Georgia
    ‘Gray death’ drug claims another life, this time in Georgia
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the first death in Georgia related to the powerful drug known as “gray death.”  Gray death is a deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl, but it’s much more potent than either drug on its own. Investigators said that 24-year-old Lauren Camp died in February after using drugs inside an Atlanta-area condo. Police said she was submerged in a bathtub and emergency responders could not revive her. >> Read more trending news “This type of incident is not unique to Brookhaven. It really is an epidemic that’s going on nationwide,” Brookhaven police Officer Carlos Nino said. The GBI crime lab tested the drugs found at the scene. They contained heroin, furanyl fentanyl and cocaine, which is one of the many formulations of gray death.  GBI crime lab supervisor Deneen Kilcrease labeled the drug “gray death” earlier this year, and the name is now used worldwide. “It’s the only gray drug that I’ve ever seen and when I heard what components were in it, I didn’t see how anyone can survive it,” she said. The crime lab has confirmed authorities have seized gray death in Georgia roughly 50 times. One of the drugs in the cocktail that killed Camp, furanyl fentanyl, has killed at least 22 Georgians since 2016. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said, although Camp’s death is the first gray death-related fatality in Georgia, she believes there could be more. “Very tragic. This is the first confirmed fatality for gray death in Georgia,” she said.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.