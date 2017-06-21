A 48-year-old Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after authorities said they found over a 100 images of children engaged in sex acts on his computer.

Michael Celentano Jr., of Golden Gate, pleaded no contest to the charges, the Naples Daily News reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Collier County Sheriff’s investigators to the crimes after it discovered pornographic images of children uploaded from the website Tumblr, according to the Naples Daily News.

Sheriff’s investigators then connected Celentano to the images by the computer’s unique IP address. Celentano was later discovered to have child pornography on two computers inside his home, as well as on DVDs, the Naples Daily News reported.

He was sentenced on Monday.



