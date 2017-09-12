Listen Live
cloudy-day
°
H 90
L 72

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Florida begins recovering following impact from most powerful hurricane in a generation

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    °
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 90° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man found dead in garbage-filled home
Close

Man found dead in garbage-filled home

Man found dead in garbage-filled home
Photo Credit: via WPXI.com

Man found dead in garbage-filled home

By: WPXI.com

STANTON HEIGHTS, Pa. -  A man was found dead inside a Stanton Heights home filled with trash.

The man's mother, who also lives at the Oglethorpe Avenue home, called 911 when Larry Killian Jr. was unresponsive.

>> Read more trending news

Medics found him lying face down inside of the front window, but a large amount of garbage prevented them from getting to him immediately.

According to a news release, a Hazmat team had to be called to help clear a path.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead there at the house.

The Departments of Permits, Licenses and Inspections and Public Works were all also notified.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • With short term increase, nation’s debt tops $20 trillion for first time
    With short term increase, nation’s debt tops $20 trillion for first time
    After President Donald Trump signed legislation on Friday to allow for an increase in the nation’s debt limit, the Treasury Department reported on Monday that new numbers showed the public debt going over $20.1 trillion, jumping by $317 billion. “What a travesty,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), one of a number of Republicans who expressed dismay at last week’s deal by Mr. Trump to fund $15.3 billion in relief aid for Hurricane Harvey, but not add any spending restraints on to the new debt limit increase. “I hope the $20 trillion mark is the point at which we say enough is enough and take steps to save future generations from massive debt,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). We can do better,” said Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the head of the Republican Study Committee in Congress. “Before Congress agrees to increase the debt limit again, it is imperative we pass new laws that will change this disturbing trend instead of ignoring the root cause of our nation’s debt problems,” Walker added. But despite the cry for action, GOP lawmakers have made little headway in agreeing on how to scale back on spending, even as they decry budget deficits which keep sending that debt higher. “This mark serves as an important reminder of the nation’s unsustainable rising national debt,” said the watchdog group Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. $20 trillion. That's nothing to brag about. https://t.co/2BigA3MFF4 — Maya MacGuineas (@MayaMacGuineas) September 11, 2017 After trending down for several years, the yearly deficit has ticked back up the last two years, and is expected to be back over $600 billion this year. It’s not that Congress has been regularly increasing spending – on the contrary, discretionary spending has basically been flat since a big budget deal that was struck in 2011. But what keeps going up are the mandatory spending programs, like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid – but instituting major changes to those programs has proven politically unpopular in the past, along with efforts for major cuts in the regular budget worked on by Congress each year.
  • Disney World, Universal to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida
    Disney World, Universal to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida
    Walt Disney World and Universal Studios will reopen on Tuesday, officials with the parks said. Universal Studios, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.  Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will reopen at 9 a.m., but Disney Springs opens at 10 a.m.  Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will remain closed. SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will remain closed on Tuesday to allow for additional debris clean-up. Officials said SeaWorld and Aquatica will reopen Wednesday. A reopening date for Discovery Cove hasn't been set. In Tampa, Busch Gardens will remain closed on Tuesday to allow for debris clean-up. It's expected to reopen Wednesday. Tampa's Adventure Island is currently operating on a weekends only schedule, and we will determine a reopening date as the week progresses. The theme parks were shut down on Sunday as former Hurricane Irma was approaching the Orlando area. Read: Magic Kingdom scarce ahead of closure for Hurricane Irma Online videos and pictures showed some flooding at Disney’s Epcot and at the Grand Floridian Resort. Trees were also knocked down at Animal Kingdom. A Disney representative told CNN that the damage assessment is still in initial stages, but he said Disney World does not expect to see significant damage to its properties. It was only the sixth time in the resort's 45-year history that severe weather has forced the theme park to close. Looks like a tree may have fallen onto what appears to be Animal Kingdom Lodge#IrmaWDW pic.twitter.com/3Y9fXAlJYb — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017 Making magic happen while we weather the storm. Stay safe Central Florida! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/K0RbzLLzpT — WDW Today (@WDWToday) September 10, 2017
  • Winter Park man electrocuted during Hurricane Irma
    Winter Park man electrocuted during Hurricane Irma
    Officers with the Winter Park Police Department are investigating a death possibly related to Hurricane Irma.  Brian Paul Buwalda, 51, was electrocuted by a downed power line near his home Monday morning, police said.  Police were called at 7:22 a.m. to the home at Leith and Westchester avenues and found Buwalda laying on the road, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  >>> See Hurricane Irma photos <<< The medical examiner’s office is investigating the official cause, but it appears electrocution was a factor.  Hurricane Irma caused a lot of wind damage that led to downed trees, power outages and flooding.  Read: Hurricane Irma road closures An Orange County woman died Sunday night when she crashed her car on State Road 417 at mile marker 5.  Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said Heidi Zehner, 50, was the first storm-related death. >>> See Hurricane Irma videos <<<
  • Hurricane Irma rain runoff buries car in mud at State Road 429 construction site
    Hurricane Irma rain runoff buries car in mud at State Road 429 construction site
    One unlucky motorist will have a difficult time getting his or her car back on the road after Hurricane Irma buried it in mud from a construction site in the area of Plymouth Sorrento Road and State Road 429. A photo of the car was sent to WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth from viewer Steve Franklin. According to WFTV Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry, the area received 16 inches of rain in 48 hours as Hurricane Irma approached and passed over Central Florida. The car was cordoned off with yellow caution tape, but no information was immediately available on how it ended up encased in mud a dozen feet from an overpass.  No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.