Man found dead in garbage-filled home

STANTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A man was found dead inside a Stanton Heights home filled with trash.
The man's mother, who also lives at the Oglethorpe Avenue home, called 911 when Larry Killian Jr. was unresponsive.
Medics found him lying face down inside of the front window, but a large amount of garbage prevented them from getting to him immediately.
According to a news release, a Hazmat team had to be called to help clear a path.
The 46-year-old was pronounced dead there at the house.
The Departments of Permits, Licenses and Inspections and Public Works were all also notified.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself