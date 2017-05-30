Listen Live
National
Man driving DeLorean gets caught speeding. Guess how fast he was going
Close

Man driving DeLorean gets caught speeding. Guess how fast he was going

Man driving DeLorean gets caught speeding. Guess how fast he was going
Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
The original DeLorean Time Machine Hero "A" Car on display for the release of the Back to the Future documentary Outatime: Saving The DeLorean Time Machine at Petersen Automotive Museum on July 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Man driving DeLorean gets caught speeding. Guess how fast he was going

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

A California man was actually happy he got a speeding ticket recently.

Spencer White owns an iconic part of automotive and movie history. White drives a DeLorean, the same type of car that was made famous by the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

>> Read more trending news

Recently, he was driving down a freeway just a few miles below the famed 88 mph required, at least in movie lore, to break through the space-time continuum.

His mother egged him on to go from 85 to 88.

“I was at 88 for about two seconds, and immediately I saw a police officer behind me,” White told KTLA.

The officer told them how fast they were going, and when he confirmed it was 88 mph, they started laughing.

The officer also smiled and let White take a photo of the radar gun.

And while he did get fined $400 for speeding, White said that it was “the dream ticket,” KTLA reported.

White told The Santa Clarita Valley Signal that he wanted the DeLorean for about a decade, but just bought it a month ago.

