Man devises plan to catch teen daughter’s 33-year-old online boyfriend

An unidentified Oklahoma father took matters into his own hands when he learned his 15-year-old daughter was engaging in a relationship with a 33-year-old man over the internet, KOCO reported.

>> Read more trending news

Pretending to be his daughter, the father tricked the man into coming to their home to have sex with her in a tent in the backyard. He then rallied the rest of his family to devise a sting operation to take the man down.

“He had planned everything with her,” the father said, according to KOCO. “He was ready, and we were, too.”

During the takedown, which was recorded by a surveillance camera, the family was waiting by the back door of a home, with the victim’s stepmother hiding in a tent nearby.

“As he walked in and looked into the tent, my first nephew jumped out, my cousin jumped out after that, and I came with the zip ties,” the father said. “He admitted immediately that he was there to have sex with my daughter.”

The family tied the man up and waited for police to arrive. He is now facing counts of unlawful communication by use of technology and using a phone and social media to communicate with a minor, The Washington Post reported.

The father, who will not be charged in the incident, has no regrets about taking matters into his own hands after discovering the explicit messages between his daughter and the man. He said there was no way he was going to wait for the relationship to become physical.

“So the moment he entered my yard, that point in time, I had to do what was right as a father,” the father said. “You walked into the wrong backyard. That’s all there is to it.”