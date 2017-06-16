Man detained for wielding knife outside Parliament

LONDON - Police in London arrested a man Friday outside Parliament on charges of possessing a knife, the BBC reported.
The man, who sported a beard and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, was held against a fence with his arms behind his back by a police officer, the BBC reported.
Police said they did not believe the incident to be terror-related.
Evening Standard political editor Joe Murphy tweeted that there were shouts of "knife, knife, knife" and a man was brought down with a Taser.
There are no reported injuries, the BBC reported.
There were shouts of "knife knife knife" and man was brought down with a Taser— Joe Murphy (@JoeMurphyLondon) June 16, 2017
