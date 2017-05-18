Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field

A man has died after he fell over a railing at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday.

WGN reported that, according to police, Richard Garrity, 42, fell over the railing around 11 p.m., hitting his head.

Garrity was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday afternoon.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Garritty, a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, attended the game against the Cincinnati Reds as part of a company outing. Garrity worked as a marketing manager for Heineken.

The fall happened as he was leaving the ballpark.

The Cubs issued this statement Wednesday:

“Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”

An autopsy for Garrity is scheduled for Thursday.