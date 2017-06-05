Listen Live
Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say
Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say

Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say
Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Department
Daniel Johnson

Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Department

OPELOUSAS, La. -  A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting his wife, who he said he mistook for an intruder, police said. 

Daniel Johnson, 26, of Opelousas, called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and told dispatchers that he'd shot who he thought was someone breaking into his home, according to KLFY in Lafayette. After the shooting, he said he realized he'd shot his wife, police said. 

>> Read more trending news

Responding officers found Lashanna Ward, 24, dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the news station reported

Johnson was booked into the parish jail on the murder charge. Investigators have not said if they found evidence that contradicted Johnson's explanation of the killing. 

  • Top 10 worst mass shootings in US history 
    Top 10 worst mass shootings in US history 
    The worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred in cities across the country, from Florida to California, east to Connecticut and south to Texas. The worst shootings include:  Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016 - 50 people killed at the Pulse Nightclub Blacksburg, VA, April 16, 2007 - 32 people killed at Virginia Tech  Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012 - 27 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School San Ysidro, Calif., July 18, 1984 – 21 people killed at a McDonald’s restaurant  Killeen, Texas, Oct. 16, 1991 - 23 people killed at Luby’s Cafeteria  Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 1966 - 18 people killed at the University of Texas San Bernardino, Calif., Dec. 2, 2015 - 14 people killed at the Inland Regional Center Edmond, Okla., Aug. 20, 1986 - 14 people killed at a local post office Binghamtom, NY, April 3, 2009 - 13 people killed at the American Civic Association, an immigration center Littleton, CO, April 20, 1999 - 13 people killed at Columbine High School
  • 4 killed in Orlando workplace shooting; shooter dead
    4 killed in Orlando workplace shooting; shooter dead
    Four people were killed in a shooting reported Monday morning in Florida, sources told WFTV.com. The suspected shooter was also killed. >> Read more trending news The shooting is believed to be workplace-related and not a case of terrorism, sources told WFTV.com. The shooting happened in an industrial area on Forsyth Road in Orlando, deputies said. Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road. The situation was contained by 9:15 a.m., deputies said. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and investigators with the FBI and ATF were on the scene. >> See the latest on WFTV.com Shelley Adams told WFTV that her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the building where the shooting took place as it was ongoing. McIntyre works at the Fiamma Inc. building on Forsyth Road. 'She just kept saying, 'I'm OK; I'm OK,'” Adams said. 'She just kept saying, 'My boss is dead; my boss is dead.'' >> Related: These are the worst mass shootings in U.S. history Adams said McIntyre was in a bathroom and saw someone on the floor when she got out. 'We're just going to embrace her and not leave her alone and just be there as a family,' Adams said. 'It's unbelievable that it could happen in a small business.' Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the shooting 'tragic' in a statement Monday morning and said he was being briefed by law enforcement officials. 'Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before,' he said. 'I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.' The shooting remains under investigation. No other details were given. ﻿Check back for updates on this developing story. 
  • London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    London Bridge terror attack: What we know now
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months.  British police have arrested 12 people, and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspects, yet. The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people – five men and seven women – were arrested Sunday in connection with the attacks. British authorities also “searched two homes Monday and detained ‘a number’ of people in the investigation,” the AP reported. Police are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. Investigators said they know the names of the attackers but haven’t released them to the public. Injured The victims have not been publicly identified yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among those killed in the attack. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting that 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third Attack in Three Months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. That tweet came minutes after Trump renewed calls for his travel ban. Trump later lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan and pointed out that the attackers did not use guns, but “knives and a truck.” A representative for Khan said the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.” At a gala at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre on Sunday, Trump said, “This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores.” Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Twitter, as well. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said. On Sunday, May added, “It is time to say, enough is enough.” “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.
  • Nurses lend support to each other with pizza after London attack
    Nurses lend support to each other with pizza after London attack
    A simple gesture of food could become a symbol of help and hope after a second terror attack in the U.K. in over three weeks. A van was driven into a crowd of people on London Bridge before three people jumped out and stabbed multiple people.  >> Read more trending news  The attackers were shot and killed by officers, but seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack. Staff at King’s College NHS in London were working around the clock trying to help victims of this weekend’s terror attack on London Bridge, The Telegraph reported. That’s when their counterparts from Manchester sent them a simple gift -- pizza -- to a grateful and exhausted staff. Medical staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary are still treating 14 people injured during an attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month. This weekend, nurses and doctors at Kings College Hospital were called into action.  This isn’t the first time that pizza was ordered for those who are on the front lines of an attack. The Boston Globe sent pizza to reporters at the Manchester Evening News during their coverage of the Manchester bombing, The Telegraph reported.  The Globe also was on the receiving end of food during a breaking news story when the Chicago Tribune sent pizza to the Boston paper during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
  • Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say
    Man charged with shooting wife after mistaking her for intruder, police say
    A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting his wife, who he said he mistook for an intruder, police said.  Daniel Johnson, 26, of Opelousas, called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and told dispatchers that he’d shot who he thought was someone breaking into his home, according to KLFY in Lafayette. After the shooting, he said he realized he’d shot his wife, police said.  >> Read more trending news Responding officers found Lashanna Ward, 24, dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the news station reported.  Johnson was booked into the parish jail on the murder charge. Investigators have not said if they found evidence that contradicted Johnson’s explanation of the killing. 
