Man beaten, robbed during Plenty of Fish meetup, police say

Online dating turned violent for a man when a woman he met on the dating site Plenty of Fish lured him to a home, where he was beaten and robbed, police said.

The victim met a woman who goes by the dating profile name StonerSnowBunny91, police said. The two decided to meet in person. When the victim tried to meet up, he told police the address was bogus and said he ended up at an intersection. But a couple of blocks away, he said he saw her standing in front of a home.

According to a police report, when he got inside, there were two other women who took him to a room with a mattress on the floor. One of the women told him she was going to grab a beer and come right back.

Seconds later, police say three men with black shirts over their faces rushed in and slammed the victim to the floor, punching and kicking him. The report said one of the men had a gun, and demanded that the victim empty his pockets and take off all his clothes. The victim complied, but he told police the three men continued beating him, hitting him with a pair of brass knuckles.

A man beaten and robbed -- he thought he was meeting a woman on a dating website. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WVN59dUWUf — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) November 18, 2017

He said the men even threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them the PIN for his debit card. Police say the men covered the victim’s face and put him in a closet. When he was finally freed, the victim says the men gave him his keys and told him “not to call police or they would find him and kill him.”

The man got into his car, took off and flagged down a person who then called police. When officers got to the home, no one was inside. But police found the victim’s blue Nike shoe and wallet.

Kristen Freese, 19, Elizabeth Rittenhouse, 20, and Darell Mathis, 24 were arrested and charged with armed robbery.