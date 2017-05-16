Man accused of beating mom during Mother’s Day visit

A New Mexico man is accused of beating his mother bloody during a Mother’s Day visit at her home.

Mariano Pokagon, 25, of Albuquerque, is charged with aggravated battery in the incident, which occurred Saturday, KOAT 7 in Albuquerque reported. He has been released from jail on bond.

Police told the news station that officers were called to Pokagon’s mother’s home on a report of domestic violence. When they arrived, they found the mother beaten and bloody and Pokagon had blood on his hands.

As the officers took Pokagon into custody, his mother started screaming at them. KRQE News 13 reported that she threatened to fight the officers if they arrested her son.

She was also handcuffed, but was not arrested, the news station reported.

Police told KOAT 7 that Pokagon told the officers he was visiting his mother for Mother’s Day.