A Georgia man is jailed after police said he accidentally shot his two stepchildren while cleaning his pistol.

Brandon Vicks, 27, was arrested on two counts of reckless conduct Sunday night after allegedly shooting the children, Atlanta police Officer Lisa Bender said.

“When the weapon discharged,” Bender said, “the projectile ricocheted off the floor and struck his 10-year-old stepson in his left hand and left arm.”

The bullet then struck his 13-year-old stepson above his right eye, she said.

Both children were alert when they were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Their conditions are unknown.

Three other children were present during the shooting, Bender said. They were not injured.

The children’s mother was not on the scene when the incident took place, but came when Vicks contacted her, police said.

Vicks is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.