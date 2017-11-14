Mall of America stabbing suspect identified

A suspect has been arrested after an alleged robbery gone wrong led to two people being stabbed Sunday at the Mall of America in Minnesota, WCCO reports.

In his mugshot, Mahad Abdiraham, 20, appeared to have bruises on his face.

According to authorities, Abdiraham tried to steal personal belongings of two shoppers who were changing in the men’s fitting room, but the shoppers discovered Abdiraham during his theft attempt and fought him. Abdiraham was able to stab both shoppers before he was subdued by other people in the store, authorities said.

The witnesses to the incident included a crowd of people waiting to visit Santa Claus, the New York Post reported.

Abdiraham is being held on two counts of first-degree assault. Police said the injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening, the Star Tribune reported.