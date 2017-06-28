Major overhaul in works for Disney's Epcot

After nearly 40 years of fun, a major overhaul is in the works for Disney’s Epcot.

Permits already filed reveal big changes for the Universe of Energy pavilion.

Sources said a "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride will likely be announced at D23, a fan event in California held in July.

There is also talk of a "Tron" light cycle ride, like the one in Japan.

WDW News Today said cast members are already being told Universe of Energy will close Oct. 1 to make room for a new roller coaster.

“Those permits are already filed. That’s months ahead and people don’t think Universe of Energy will last through the year,” said Tom Corless of WDW News Today.

Earlier this week, plans were also revealed for some kind of project between France and Morocco.

It’s rumored it will be "Ratatouille," which is already in Disneyland Paris.

“Clearly, the 'Ratatouille' ride, and whatever is going to replace Universe of Energy are happening immediately, like they’re going to begin construction by the end of the year,” Corless said.

According to WDW News Today, work will begin this fall and will be executed in phases.

The overhaul should be complete in five years, just in time for the park’s 40th birthday in the fall of 2022.