An intoxicated Florida man made quite the spectacle of himself over the weekend after he was caught naked, walking down a street in Cape Coral, destroying mailboxes with a machete.
The suspect, identified as Yudier Duenas-Sosa, 35, and his cousin, Irene Orozco, 42, attended a party Saturday night and became “extremely intoxicated,” according to police.
Neighbors called authorities after Sosa was seen damaging mailboxes and threatening a homeowner, police said.
While officers tried to arrest Sosa, Orozco reportedly “charged at [them], attempting to keep Sosa from being taken into custody,” police said.
Sosa was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
Orozco was charged with resisting a law enforcement officer.
