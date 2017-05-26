Luxembourg’s ‘first gentleman’ joins NATO spouse photo

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The traditional spouses photo at this week’s NATO conference has broken barriers.
The first gentleman of Luxembourg joined the wives of world leaders.
The photo broke ground because Gauthier Destenay is the husband of Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, People reported.
Bettel and Destenay entered a civil partnership in 2010 and married in 2015 after Luxembourg approved same-sex marriage.
Bettel was already in office and was openly gay during his campaign.
Bettel is the only gay leader currently in power. Former Iceland Prime Minister Johanna Siguroardottir and Belgium’s Elio DiRupo left office in recent years after their terms were over.
The group was posing for photos before a spouse dinner at the Royal Castle of Laeken, the Daily Mail reported.
Destenay joined the spouses earlier for a tour of the Magritte Museum.
