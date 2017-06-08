Lowe's lays off more than 100 employees, outsourcing to India

Mooresville, North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced Wednesday that it has laid off about 125 employees in the information technology department.

The jobs were cut primarily from the company's corporate headquarters, officials said.

Company officials said most of the jobs will be moved to India.

“Not all of those will be moving,” said Jackie Hartzell, director of public relations, according to the Mooresville Tribune. “We decided to move the responsibility of some of our back-office IT work to our employees in Bangalore (India) to reduce redundancy and respond faster to the changing retail environment.”

The affected US employees were notified Wednesday morning.

“We will provide support to help our impacted employees make the transition to new employment, including competitive severance pay and access to outplacement resources,” Lowe’s said in a statement.

The company will host a job fair for displaced employees, the Mooresville Tribune reported.

In February, the company laid off 525 employees, including approximately 430 from the corporate office in Mooresville.

The moves in February were part of the company’s effort to create a more efficient operating structure for corporate-based positions.

In January, the company announced 2,400 full-time workers were laid off mostly at the store level, with other cuts at distribution centers, customer support centers and vice presidents at the company’s corporate office.

A spokeswoman said the January layoffs affected less than 1 percent of the workforce.

On its website, the company lists 2,355 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.