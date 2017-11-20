Listen Live
clear-day
54°
H 76
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
54°
Partly Cloudy
H 76° L 62°
  • clear-day
    54°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 77° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Loved ones' gravesite mementos trashed without notice, families say
Close

Loved ones' gravesite mementos trashed without notice, families say

Loved ones' gravesite mementos trashed without notice, families say
Photo Credit: WSOCTV.com

Loved ones' gravesite mementos trashed without notice, families say

By: WSOCTV.com

MONROE, N.C. -  Families are furious with Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe, claiming knick-knacks and other mementos were removed from grave markers without any notification.

Some trinkets even dated back to the 1990s.

Families were left to dig through dozens of items left on tarps in the back of the cemetery near a dumpster. Among those items there were headless angels, dozens of American flags, miniature bibles and other mementos.

WSOCTV.com
Close

Loved ones' gravesite mementos trashed without notice, families say

Photo Credit: WSOCTV.com

Shannon Hilton, whose mother was buried in 1999, said she found a clay angel from her mother's grave sitting near a dumpster in the back of the cemetery instead of sitting next to her mother’s headstone.

"The most disrespectful thing out here are all the flags,” Hilton said.

She found the angel broken and in the trash on Sunday.

"Now, as you can see, she's missing her nose and her mouth,” Hilton said.

Ellen Jackson, whose son was buried at the site in 2015, said she found a butterfly, a small helmet and other items that were on his headstone among dozens of other items that were laid out on a tarp.

"I can't buy him a birthday present tomorrow,” Jackson said. “All I can do is leave a trinket on his headstone. This is my child. This is all I have of Willie." 

Family members claim that no one contacted them before removing their items.

"They could have sent a letter, they could have made a phone call,” Hilton said. “I would have gladly got my stuff, rather than this."

WSOC has reached out to the cemetery to ask about any policy changes and to find out if families were notified.

An employee promised the manager would return our calls.

"Look around, there are thousands of stories out here,” Hilton said.

Several families picked up some of their items, but they said they are waiting to hear back from the people in charge to see how they'll be handling this moving forward.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Woman killed, employees tied up at popular Atlanta restaurant
    Woman killed, employees tied up at popular Atlanta restaurant
    Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Barcelona Wine Bar. According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the restaurant in the 1000 block of Howell Mill Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that a person had been shot. Police said they found 29-year-old Chelsea Beller, of Atlanta. Police told WSBTV, Beller had been shot once in the shoulder during an apparent robbery. >> Read more trending news As the restaurant was closing, three men entered the location and tied up employees with electrical tape, according to police. They said the victim was forced upstairs to open the safe and then shot. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died. 'She was just a positive person, fun loving. She didn't have an enemy to speak of,' said her cousin, Brandi Borgwat. 'Everybody that knew her, loved her.' Friends left flowers and candles outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon. While the investigation continues, Beller's family hopes that her killers are not on the streets for much longer. 'She deserves justice for this,' said Borgwat.
  • Sheriff’s cruiser dashcam captures plane crash on busy Clearwater road
    Sheriff’s cruiser dashcam captures plane crash on busy Clearwater road
    Dashcam footage from two different vehicles captured a plane crash Sunday on a busy Clearwater road. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on YouTube Sunday, within hours of the crash. Two deputies were driving on North Keene Road as the plane tried to make an emergency landing.  The plane’s wing clipped a wing, sending the plane crashing into a wooded area. A resident in the area quickly recorded video of the response. According to reports, the pilot and passenger were able to escape the wreckage uninjured. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident.
  • U.S. Navy apologizing for obscene skywriting
    U.S. Navy apologizing for obscene skywriting
    Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a phallus and the U.S. Navy says it’s responsible for the obscene sky drawing. Maverick and Ice have nothing on this pilot. Navy officials were forced to apologize after residents of Okanogan County, Washington noticed a sky drawing many said looked like male genitalia on Thursday. In a statement to KREM-TV, officials at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island said, 'The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.' So just to be clear, the Navy says, there is ‘zero training value’ in drawing a giant penis in the sky.
  • Charles Manson dead at 83
    Charles Manson dead at 83
    Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader who led followers to murder several people in the 1960s, is dead, the California Department of Corrections said late Sunday. The 83-year-old died of “natural causes,” according to a CDCR news release. >> Click here to read the statement from the California Department of Corrections >> Charles Manson death: Notable reactions on social media TMZ reported Wednesday that Manson’s health had been deteriorating steadily. He was transported with five uniformed cops to a hospital in Bakersfield, California, three days earlier, the site said. >> Read more trending news The convicted mass murderer was imprisoned at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, and was known as the leader of what later became known as the Manson Family cult. Despite the conviction, Manson himself never committed the murders. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 Born in 1934, he was infamously connected to the violent murder of actress Sharon Tate and others in Hollywood. The Family, as they became known, carried out at least 35 murders, most of which never resulted in convictions.  The first murders occurred in Aug. 1969, at a Los Angeles home rented by Roman Polanski. Mason reportedly directed four followers -- Steven Parent, Charles “Tex” Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Linda Kasabian -- to brutally murder four victims in the house. Tate, Polanski’s pregnant wife, was among them, as were hairstylist Jay Sebring, coffee bean heiress Abigail Folger and her partner, writer Wojciech Frykowski. Polanski was shooting a movie in London. >> PHOTOS: Charles Manson through the years The Family, made up of about 100 followers, lived unconventionally and routinely used hallucinogenic drugs, such as magic mushrooms and LSD. In January, Manson was hospitalized with a reported serious illness. According to TMZ, he had severe intestinal bleeding. He was sent back to Corocoran after doctors said he was too weak for doctors to repair a lesion. 
  • Christina Aguilera belts a Whitney Houston tribute at American Music Awards
    Christina Aguilera belts a Whitney Houston tribute at American Music Awards
    Christina Aguilera delivered a tribute to the late Whitney Houston that only a vocalist of her caliber could do. >> Read more trending news At Sunday night’s American Music Awards, Aguilera celebrated the 25th anniversary of Houston’s blockbuster movie “The Bodyguard” and it’s top-selling soundtrack. Related: Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Whitney Houston, ‘The Bodyguard’ at AMAs Beginning her set in a black pantsuit and a singular spotlight, Aguilera sang the a capella opening of “I Will Always Love You,” transitioning to the big note before going into “I Have Nothing,” followed by “Run to You,” a song Houston herself has praised Aguilera for singing. ﻿Related: Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Whitney Houston, ‘The Bodyguard’ at AMAs﻿ Assisted by a choir, Aguilera ended her tribute with “I’m Every Woman” recieving a standing ovation. Watch a clip of the performance below.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.