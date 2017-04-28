Love me tenders: Woman takes chicken engagement photos

Picture it: Wings, a prayer and an engagement. Love me tender, she said. Or was that tenders?

Elyse Chelsea Clark said yes to a box of Popeyes fried chicken. “Finally engaged!!” the New Orleans woman announced as she posted a gallery of photos to Facebook on April 26, nola.com reported. “I never thought in a million years someone would love me this much.”

Clark, a bartender who works on Bourbon Street, had a photo shoot conducted as if they were an engagement compilation. She stares lovingly at boxes of chicken, walks through a park (box of chicken in hand), and nuzzles a biscuit.

The photos were credited to Whitney Tucker of Whitness This Photography. Clark credited Tucker with the photo shoot idea.

“I have a really big love for Popeyes,” she told nola.com. “I eat it all the time. ... I took a photo of me eating a hamburger and got a bunch of likes, and my friend, Whitney, messaged me with the idea and we went from there.”

Clark said she joked that she might get a response, but she was surprised by the sheet number.

“I had no idea it would be this big," she told nola.com. “It's blowing up very fast. Very fast.”

Clark admitted she hoped Popeyes would see the gallery and respond. She was not disappointed as the company reacted on Twitter.

“Hold my biscuit, we’ve got some vows to write,” Popeyes tweeted.

I SAID YES! Thank you Whitney Tucker for capturing our engagement! They came out beautifully. Xoxox. Posted by Elyse Chelsea Clark on Tuesday, April 25, 2017

.@n0usrname Hold my biscuit, we’ve got some vows to write. https://t.co/Z8emvxLm4p — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) April 27, 2017

