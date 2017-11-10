A day after the cancellation of New York premiere of comedian Louis C.K.’s movie “I Love You Daddy,” the film’s distributor is no longer releasing the film in theaters.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the release of the film has been canceled by The Orchard, the distributor of the movie.

“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of ‘I Love You, Daddy,’” the company said in a statement early Friday.

Screeners for the film have already been sent out by The Orchard ahead of awards season.

>> Read more trending news

Netflix has scrapped a second stand-up comedy special from Louis C.K It was part of a contract he had with the streaming service.

“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”

Related: Five women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct

FX, which has collaborated with Louis C.K on a number of projects, responded to The Times’ report by saying a review was underway.

“The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years,” FX said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

Close Louis C.K.’s movie ‘I Love You, Daddy’ scrapped from theaters

HBO said in a Thursday statement that Louis C.K.’s past projects will be removed from its on-demand services. He will no longer be part of HBO’s “Night of Too Many Stars” autism benefit, airing live on Nov. 18.

On Friday afternoon, Louis C.K admitted that allegations of sexual misconduct five women made to The New York Times were true. The admission was part of a longer statement.

Related: Premiere of Louis C.K.’s movie ‘I Love You, Daddy’ cancelled ahead of NYT story

The comedian apologized to The Orchard and Netflix, as well as cast and crew of other projects he is involved with, in the statement.

“I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with who’s professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of ‘Better Things,’ ‘Baskets,’ ‘The Cops,’ ‘One Mississippi,’ and ‘I Love You Daddy.’

“I’ve brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie, and every other entity that has bet on me through the years,” he said.