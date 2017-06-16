A son is being hailed as a hero after he had to carry his mother down the steps from the top of a burning apartment building in London.

Shekeb Neda held his mother Flora on his back as he navigated the steps from their apartment in the high-rise through thick smoke, The Telegraph reported.

He carried her for 24 stories.

Flora Neda has a muscle disease, according to family. She collapsed when smoke started filling her home.

Matt Dunham/AP Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Flora Neda is in the hospital in a coma. Shekeb is also in the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition, The Telegraph reported.

Shekeb’s father, Mohammed “Saber” Neda, stayed in the apartment and is listed among the missing. He was last heard from when he called from the apartment, telling a family member that the building was on fire and that there was no help, The Telegraph reported.

