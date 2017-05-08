The man arrested in connection to the gruesome killings of two doctors inside their South Boston condo Friday night is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Sources told Boston 25 News that the engaged couple, Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, were found with their throats slit inside their 11th floor penthouse on Dorchester Avenue near the Broadway T stop. DOCTORS KILLED IN SOUTH BOSTON PENTHOUSE: What We Know The Boston Globe reports that Field texted a friend with a plea for help, and that police found the well-regarded doctors with their hands bound and a message of retribution written on the wall of the condo. Police arrested the suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, at the scene of the crime after being injured during a shootout with officers responding to reports of a man with a gun inside the building. Teixeira started firing his weapon when officers got to the condo door, police said. >> Read more trending news Teixeira spent the weekend in the hospital, and it’s unclear if he will be arraigned from his hospital bed or if he will appear in court. Police said Teixeira and his victims knew one another, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. The District Attorney's Office said Teixeira spent time in jail for robbing the same bank two years apart. The first case involved a note being passed demanding money at a Summer Street bank on June 30, 2016. The second, and earlier incident that went unsolved for nearly two years, involved an identical crime at the same bank on Aug. 24, 2014. The District Attorney's Office said he admitted to being involved in the robberies during his July 14, 2016 arrest interview with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force after he was identified in the 2016 case. No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported during either robbery. He was arraigned on the 2016 case the same day as his arrest, the District Attorney's Office said, and one month later on the 2014 case. He didn't post bail in either case and pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail with nine months to serve and the balance suspended for a three-year probationary term. Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Mass. Eye and Ear. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President & CEO of Mass. Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Her fiancé, Dr. Richard Field, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute….[and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.