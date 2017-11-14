Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Session will likely be answering questions about what he has said in other Capitol Hill hearings about members of President Donald Trump’s campaign and their contacts with officials in the Russian government.

He will also likely be asked about a letter he sent to the Judiciary Committee saying he is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal, according to The Associated Press.

The Justice Department informed the committee that Sessions had directed senior federal prosecutors to "evaluate certain issues" raised by Republican lawmakers concerning the foundation and the uranium deal.

The prosecutors will report their findings to Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the letter said.

You can follow the hearing with live updates here beginning at 9:55 a.m.

Live updates: