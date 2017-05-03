FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The hearing, which is a regular occurrence between Comey and the members of the committee that oversees the FBI, will likely take on a different tone Wednesday.

Comey is expected to be questioned about the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as why he released a letter days before the election in which he said the FBI was investigating new emails that were transmitted to and from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

In a letter a few days later, Comey said those emails were duplicates of the ones already investigated.

The hearing is set to start at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage of the hearing begins here then.

Live updates: