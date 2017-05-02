Listen Live
National
Close

Live updates: Hillary Clinton's first live interview
Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts after being asked if she planned on running for office again during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

Hillary Clinton will speak to Christiane Amanpour on CNN Tuesday afternoon in a live interview, according to the network.

While Clinton has made several appearances since her defeat by President Donald Trump in November, the 2016 Democratic candidate for president has not had a one-on-one interview with a national news outlet.

Read live updates below:

  'Go and kill yourself': Teachers arrested for bullying student, forcing her to fight classmates
    ‘Go and kill yourself’: Teachers arrested for bullying student, forcing her to fight classmates
    Two Louisiana elementary school teachers were arrested last week after allegations that they forced children in their classroom to fight one another and told an 11-year-old girl to “go and kill (herself).” Ann Marie Shelvin, 44, is charged with two counts of encouraging or contributing to the delinquency of a child, two counts of intimidation and interference in school operations and one count of malfeasance in office, according to KATC in Lafayette. Tracy Gallow, 50, is charged with malfeasance in office, simple battery and intimidation and interference in school operations.  Both women were employees at Washington Elementary School in Washington, a small village in St. Landry Parish, about 30 miles north of Lafayette. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said Shelvin, the girl’s teacher, targeted the 11-year-old victim beginning last October, forcing her to fight with some of her classmates and refusing to help her with her schoolwork if she did not fight.  Shelvin also threatened to fail three other students if they did not fight the girl and told the victim to “go and kill (herself),” KATC reported.  >> Read more trending stories CNN, which obtained the police report in the case, reported that investigators interviewed one student who admitted to starting a fight with the victim that ended with several students being sent to the principal’s office. The student told police that Shelvin told her she would not help her with her work if she did not fight the girl.  The student told police that she was afraid she would fail the seventh grade if she didn’t comply.  The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette reported that the mother of the 11-year-old initially contacted sheriff’s deputies in February about the bullying, but was told that she had to report the allegations to the school board. She returned to the Sheriff’s Office in April because the bullying continued after she reported it.  Shelvin was escorted off school grounds and Galvin, whom CNN identified as a teacher’s aide, was assigned to take over her class. The girl’s mother said Galvin then began bullying the girl because she had reported Shelvin’s actions.  Surveillance footage from the school backed up the mother’s claims.  “Detectives observed the school video footage and witnessed Tracy Gallow on two occasions pushing the juvenile student on the school bleachers, stopping her from exiting the gym,” the sheriff’s office said, according to the Advertiser. “During the interview, Tracy Gallow admitted to pushing the juvenile on the bleachers because she felt she was too upset to go start her testing.” St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told KATC that the girl’s parents handled the abuse correctly by reporting it to the school district, continuing to monitor the way their daughter was treated and reporting it to law enforcement when the bullying continued.  “Students should not have to attend school and be bullied, especially by teachers that are there for their education, guidance and safety,” Guidroz said.  The St. Landry Parish school district confirmed that it is investigating claims against at least one Washington Elementary teacher. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins declined to provide details due to student privacy laws.  “We want to assure the school community that we take reports of this nature very seriously and will do everything in our power to protect the health, safety and welfare of all students,” Jenkins said in a statement.  Shelvin is no longer at the school, but the school’s website still lists Gallow as an employee. 
  Palm Coast man sought after shooting at deputy
    Palm Coast man sought after shooting at deputy
    A manhunt continued Tuesday for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting at a deputy Monday at a Palm Coast home, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy was called at about 5 p.m. to the home on London Drive Monday, and while the deputy was at the front door of the home, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said. Detectives said the deputy’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.
  Police: Girl, 12, dies after relative's gun accidentally goes off
    Police: Girl, 12, dies after relative’s gun accidentally goes off
    A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after authorities believe she was accidentally shot by a family member during a gathering in Alabama, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending stories The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the girl as Kayla Mendenhall, AL.com reported. Authorities told the news site that Kayla and an adult family member were wrestling when a gun worn by the adult discharged. Kayla was shot in the upper leg and died at a hospital. Police declined to comment further on the investigation. 'It's just really difficult when a child is involved in something like this,” Leeds police Chief Ron Reaves told WBMA. “We really want to make sure we do things right.” Kayla played the trombone at Leeds Middle School, where she was a sixth-grade student, AL.com reported. 'She had never been in trouble (a) day of her life in school,'' superintendent John Moore told the news site. “She was a wonderful student, always had a smile. She was just clearly a ray of sunshine.' Counselors on Monday were helping students deal with Kayla’s death, according to WMBA. 'I heard a teacher describe her earlier as having a smile that could brighten any room,” assistant principal Wesley Graham told the news station. “I thought that was perfect because she always came in with a smile and was always positive.” Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.
  Vicious pit bull attack leaves couple critically injured, hospitalized with 'horrific' wounds
    Vicious pit bull attack leaves couple critically injured, hospitalized with ‘horrific’ wounds
    A Michigan couple is hospitalized with severe injuries after a vicious mauling by a pit bull belonging to the woman’s son. The pair was attacked Sunday night at their home in Roseville. It was not the first time the dog has attacked them, according to local news outlets.  >> Read more trending news When police arrived at the home, they found a 52-year-old woman covered in blood, with severe bite wounds to her head, face and arms, WJBK-TV reported. Her 51-year-old boyfriend was found unconscious on the living room floor with severe wounds to his face and arms. Police at the scene called the couple’s injuries “horrific.” Police had troubling entering the home and had to distract the dog to get in. >> Related: Pit bull breaks from chain, mauls man to death The animal was subdued and captured by animal control, along with a second dog in the home. The pit bull has now been euthanized. The woman’s condition was upgraded to serious on Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported. Her husband is still in critical condition. “This attack is one the most vicious any of our officers have ever seen,” Roseville police Chief James Berlin said, according to the Free Press. >> Related: Girl attacked by dog, owner faces multiple citations “They have a long, long road back.” The couple were also attacked by the same dog two weeks ago and was treated for less severe injuries.
  Trial of former Rep Corrine Brown is tracking "sham" charity's expenses
    Trial of former Rep Corrine Brown is tracking “sham” charity’s expenses
    Prosecutors are building a money trail of deposits, withdrawals, and lavish spending allegedly benefiting former Congresswoman Corrine Brown and a few others, through the testimony of an FBI Special Agent. But Brown’s defense says, at no time, did she have control of the account in question. Deputy Chief of the Department of Justice Public Integrity Section Criminal Division Eric Olshan’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Vanessa Stelly spanned two days of Brown’s federal fraud trial. Stelly was assigned to this investigation as part of her work in the white collar crime division. She told the court she had worked through bank and business records for Brown, as well as the alleged “sham” charity One Door For Education, which Brown and a few others are accused of funneling money through. Stelly confirmed that at no time was One Door registered in either Florida or Virginia- where it was incorporated as a business- to solicit charitable donations as a 501(c)(3) organization. One Door’s President, Carla Wiley, opened a bank account for the organization in 2011, but it closed about a year later because of a negative balance. Wiley opened another account with a $250 initial deposit, and there was no activity until August 2012, when Stelly says there was a $25,000 check deposited by a Political Action Committee based in Virginia. That PAC is backed by a lobbying firm where Brown’s daughter, Shantrel Brown, works. Corrine and Shantrel Brown share a home in Virginia. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown One of the points that prosecutors are trying to hammer in is that there was a habit of using One Door donations for the personal expenses of Brown and a few others. To do that, Olshan first walked Stelly through repeated instances where bank records show hundreds of dollars at a time being taken from the One Door account at an ATM near the Laurel, MD home of Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, with a like sum soon after deposited in one of Brown’s accounts- also in Laurel. Prosecutors further showed a surveillance photo of Simmons making at least one withdrawal and deposit. Prosecutors alleged Simmons would sometimes withdraw the cash and give it directly to Brown, and there was a surveillance photo of Brown herself making one deposit. Brown’s attorney, James Smith III, jumped on the charted expenses though, pointing out with Stelly that only about $3,000 of the roughly $26,000 One Door Funds allegedly deposited in to Brown’s account are suspected to have been deposited by her, with the majority done by Simmons. As he works to show Simmons betrayed Brown’s trust, Smith guided Stelly through cross examination, where she confirmed Brown did not have access to the One Door account, did not have the debit card, and was not formally affiliated with the governance or running of the organization. Another focus of the prosecution is a trip by Brown and her daughter to the Bahamas, and later Los Angeles. A July 2013 check for $3,000 from the One Door account made out to a specific Bank of America bank account said in the memo line that it was for children’s summer camps. Stelly says bank records show $3,000 being deposited around the same time in to Shantrel Brown’s bank account, and $1,000 being transferred from Shantrel Brown’s account to that of her mother. At the same time, Stelly says bank records show several cash withdrawals from One Door’s account in Simmons’ city of residence amounting to $3,000, the same sum which was then deposited in to Brown’s account as well. This all happened as Brown and her daughter first spent time at a resort in the Bahamas and then traveled to the Los Angeles-area, where they did a significant amount of shopping, according to Stelly’s analysis. When Stelly’s testimony resumed Thursday, the focus turned to more than $330,000 in One Door funds that the US Attorney’s Office says funded events hosted by Brown or in Brown’s honor which didn’t actually result in any kind of scholarship fundraising. There were several events Stelly says were represented as being paid for by another group, like Friends of Corrine Brown, but actually had at least some One Door dollars. Still other events were largely entirely funded by One Door, but prosecutors allege that’s not what the donations were intended for. They pulled out fliers for the events, which generally listed One Door as a sponsor or gave more detailed explanation of the organization. Smith questioned whether there were any documents that had been introduced as evidence which specifically said donations would only be going toward education scholarships, though, and Stelly said there were none. Smith further questioned whether Stelly could be sure there were no scholarships or opportunities created as a result of the networking done at these events. Stelly could only confirm One Door had not given out scholarships at the events or raised money for scholarships they would distribute. Olshan added that it was not Stelly’s job to investigate other charity and scholarship organizations. ﻿GALLERY:﻿ One Door For Education’s website A substantial amount of time was also spent on the Congresswoman Corrine Brown Invitational Golf Tournament which was advertised as sponsored by One Door to benefit a scholarship fund and other community non-profits. Stelly says $55,594.55 in One Door funds were used to put on the event. Among the expenses charged to One Door, though, are hotel nights for Brown in the days leading up to the event- at a hotel about five miles from her Jacksonville home- and several nights for her and a few others at a hotel near the golf tournament- about 25 miles from her home. The hotel nights alone added to a little more than $1,400. Prosecutors also took the time to look at the charitable giving One Door touted on its website. In all, over about two years, Stelly says she found just $10,408 she identified as “possible charitable contributions”, which includes everything from $30 to the Town of Eatonville to $1,500 for the Jacksonville Men Who Cook Fundraiser. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse as the testimony in this trial continues. Check back frequently at wokv.com.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.