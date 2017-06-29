Lemonade stand upgrade: 7-year-old starts food truck

She doesn’t have a license yet, but that’s not stopping a 7-year-old from Arkansas from living her dream.

When Kyleigh had been there done that with the traditional childhood lemonade stand, she and her mother took it to the next level and started a food truck business, KTHV reported.

Kyleigh is now selling her “famous” pineapple snow cone from a trailer that can go anywhere sales can be found.

She’s also expanded her menu to offer hot dogs, nachos and Frito chili pies, KTHV reported.

Kyleigh’s also expanded to bookings for her food truck by accepting reservations via her Facebook page.

