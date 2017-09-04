Listen Live
clear-night
79°
H 81
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
79°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 81° L 74°
  • clear-night
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 81° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 81° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Kristin Cavallari criticized for 'single parent' comment
Close

Kristin Cavallari criticized for 'single parent' comment

Kristin Cavallari criticized for 'single parent' comment
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC
Television Personality Kristin Cavallari at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari criticized for 'single parent' comment

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Television personality and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari is under criticism after making a comment during an interview, saying that she was in a position similar to a single parent while her husband works in Miami.

>> Read more trending news

Cavallari, who starred in MTV’s “The Hills,” is married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. Cutler was signed to the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 3. It’ll be his 12th season in the league.

But Cavallari has no plans to move to Miami for football season.

She told Entertainment Tonight she plans to “stay put” at the couple’s home in Nashville with their children: 5-year-old Camden, 3-year-old Jaxon and 1-year-old Saylor.

“We just moved there, actually, a few months ago, full time,” Cavallari said. “And both my boys are in school. It doesn't make sense to pack up the family just for five months.”

“So, I’m a single parent for the next five months,” she joked. “It’s a little chaotic, but in the best way.”

The 30-year-old said she’s thankful to have help raising her children.

“My kids are great. They’re good kids for the most part,” she told ET. “Of course, we have our stuff, but it actually hasn’t been as hard as I thought it was going to be, being a single parent. I have an amazing nanny, my mother-in-law is there with my kids right now, so I couldn’t do it without them.”

But many people weren’t happy with Cavallari’s choice of words, particularly her comparison of her experience and a single parent’s.

“I hate when people say they’re a single parent when their spouse is temporarily away,” one Facebook user wrote. “It’s not a joke to laugh about. I’m glad it’s not so hard for you, Kristin Cavallari, with your nanny ... Shame on you for trying to put yourself in the same category as a real single parent.”

Another social media user said Cavallari’s comments were “a joke and a slap in a face to real single parents.”

Watch the full interview below and read more at Entertainment Tonight.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Federal bribery, corruption trial begins Wednesday for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)
    Federal bribery, corruption trial begins Wednesday for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)
    Over two years after his indictment on federal bribery and corruption charges, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) goes on trial this week in a New Jersey federal court, as prosecutors charge that the veteran Democratic lawmaker engaged in a scheme in which Menendez received “lavish vacations” in exchange for the Senator using the power of his office to advocate for the business interests of a Florida eye doctor, Salomon Melgen. In court documents submitted last week, the feds said the “bribery scheme began shortly after Menendez’s elevation to the Senate in 2006 , when Melgen began a pattern of treating Menendez to weekend and week-long getaways in the Dominican Republic that would continue for the next several years.” Prosecutors charge that Menendez wrongly accepted gifts from Melgen, didn’t pay for expensive travel and accommodations, but instead used the “currency of his Senate office to take official action to benefit the South Florida doctor.” “Menendez enjoyed these flights and vacations free of charge. But, in a scheme to hide the trips from public view and keep the corrupt pact secret, Menendez mentioned nothing of the gifts on his annual financial disclosure forms,” the feds allege. The indictment also alleges that Menendez also helped Melgen deal with billing disputes involving Medicare, and when Melgen was trying to get a cargo screening contract in the Dominican Republic. All of that – and more – is detailed in the indictment against Menendez. Take a few minutes to read it. Menendez has maintained that this was a friendship, and as such, did not rise to anything involving bribery or corruption. After the indictments were announced in 2015, Menendez vowed to fight the charges, saying he had been under a “Justice Department cloud” for several years. In the halls of Congress, Menendez has said very little about his trial, carrying on with his regular business in the Senate. Behind the scenes, lawyers for Menendez have been doing all they can to keep this trial from overtaking his day job. One effort was to alter the schedule of the trial, to allow Menendez to get back to the Senate when needed for important votes – but the judge overseeing the case rejected that legal move late last week. The court did set a trial schedule for Monday through Thursday between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm – that could allow Menendez to rush back to Capitol Hill for any important evening votes. It would also leave his Fridays open for any business – but in recent years, the Senate has rarely conducted any roll call votes on that day, instead letting Senators use that for home-state business. For obvious reasons, there is a major political overtone for this trial, as Republicans made clear in recent days that they want to try to get as much attention on the trial as possible – especially since a guilty verdict could well see Menendez bounced out of the Senate. And if that were to happen – then a Republican Governor, Chris Christie – would have the opportunity to choose a replacement for Menendez. Dear TV producers: the Menendez case has it all. https://t.co/pbUKdi2532 pic.twitter.com/TV0vz56ntU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 25, 2017 On Friday, GOP media bookers were already touting the issue for reporters and radio shows, promising to get guests on the air who would talk about the Menendez story. Bribery. Conspiracy. Wire fraud. Violations of the Travel Act. Making false statements. Menendez faces some very serious charges, as his fellow Democrats wonder whether he will survive this legal battle. @SenatorMenendez Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is scheduled for trial on corruption charges on September 6, 2017. — KrimeKat (@KrimeKat) August 25, 2017
  • Inauguration Day Letter Obama left for President Trump
    Inauguration Day Letter Obama left for President Trump
    During his final moments in the Oval Office, former President Barack Obama handwrote a letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and addressed it to 'Mr. President.' The contents of the letter have now been released and a copy is available to read.   Here is the full letter:  “Dear Mr. President -   Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.   This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don't know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.   First, we've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard.   Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.   Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions -- like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties -- that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.   And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches.   Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.   Good luck and Godspeed,  BO”
  • Watching Hurricane Irma as it moves westward
    Watching Hurricane Irma as it moves westward
    As of 5 a.m., Sunday September 3rd, Hurricane Irma is a category 3 hurricane.   It is currently located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean with a maximum sustained wind speed of 115 miles per hour.   It is currently projected to reach Puerto Rico by 2 a.m. Thursday and affect most of the areas of the Dominican Republic, as well as impact Cuba and the Bahamas by 2 a.m. Friday.
  • Missing child in Apopka found, officials say
    Missing child in Apopka found, officials say
    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had activated an Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old Apopka girl.   Early Sunday morning, Makayla Fisher was taken from her residence located near the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in the Lake Opal Estates Subdivision in Apopka. She was last seen wearing a light multi-colored tank top.   Orange County deputies said Fisher may have been accompanied by her step-grandfather, 50 year old Darrell Mills, who is described as her alleged abductor.   Mills has a military style buzz cut, was last seen wearing tan shorts and no shirt.   According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Makayla has been found. A citizen flagged down a deputy and an arrest was made. Makayla was in good health. Mills is expected to face one charge of kidnapping.
  • North Korea: Mattis warns of ‘massive military response’ if North threatens U.S.
    North Korea: Mattis warns of ‘massive military response’ if North threatens U.S.
    Sept. 3, 2017 4:45 PM EDT, WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis issued a warning to North Korea Sunday afternoon following the North’s testing of a powerful nuclear bomb, vowing a “massive military response” if the rogue nation threatens the U.S., CNN reported. >> Read more trending news “Any threat to the United States or its territories including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response,' Mattis said in a statement outside of the White House after a meeting with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s security team.  Mattis said Trump asked for a briefing on the “many militay options” available for  addressing the escalating threat from North Korea. “We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely, North Korea,” Mattis said after underscoring that the United Nations Security Council agrees North Korea is a threat, and is committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. SEPT. 3, 2017 1:30 PM EDT, WASHINGTON The Trump administration is drafting new economic sanctions against North Korea, following the North’s overnight testing of a powerful nuclear weapon, in its first test of a hydrogen bomb since President Donald Trump took office.  Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox News Sunday  that he is handling the new sanctions. 'I am going to draft a sanctions package to send to the president for his strong consideration that anybody that wants to do trade or business with them would be prevented from doing trade or business with us,” Mnuchin said. 'People need to cut off North Korea economically. This is unacceptable behavior,' he said. Trump responded to the North’s saber rattling with a series of tweets Sunday morning, calling North Korea  “a rogue nation” that has become “a great threat and embarrassment to China.” He also backed up Mnuchin’s comments. “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea,” the president said in a tweet. Trump said he’s meeting with his national security staff Sunday afternoon to discuss North Korea’s latest actions. The president also tweeted that North Korea’s words and actions “continue to be very hostile and dangerous” to the United States. >> Related: North Korea nuclear test: What was tested; what is a hydrogen bomb; what happens next? “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!” Trump tweeted. SEPT. 3, 2017 6:15 AM EDT North Korea, in a broadcast on its state-run television network, confirmed it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb meant for intercontinental ballistic missiles, several media outlets reported Sunday.  Seismological data from the United States Geological Survey showed that an explosion caused a 6.3-magnitude tremor in the northeastern section of North Korea, close to its Punggey-ri nuclear test site. South Korea’s meteorological agency called it a 'man-made' earthquake. >> Hydrogen bomb test: 5 things to know South Korea will hold a National Security Council meeting Sunday to discuss the incident, according to South Korea's Presidential office. The meeting will be presided over by President Moon Jae-in,  CNN reported. U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and South Korean National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong held a 20-minute phone call to discuss North Korea's nuclear test, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's presidential office.  Chung Eui-yong, the chief security advisor for South Korean president Moon Jae-in, said his country will seek diplomatic measures to “completely isolate” North Korea. “North Korea today ignored the repeated warnings from us and the international society and conducted a stronger nuclear test than before,” Chung told reporters. Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Agency had observed a magnitude-6.1 tremor in North Korea, which showed a different waveform from a natural quake. >> What you should know about North Korea 'The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information,' said Taro Kono, Japan’s foreign minister. Lassina Zerbo, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), says data from North Korea's nuclear test indicates that the country's nuclear program is 'advancing rapidly.' 'It constitutes yet another breach of the universally accepted norm against nuclear testing; a norm that has been respected by all countries but one since 1996,' Zerbo said. 'It also underlines yet again the urgent need for the international community to act on putting in place a legally binding ban on nuclear testing once and for all. I urge the DPRK to refrain from further nuclear testing and to join the 183 States Signatories who have signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.” China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged North Korea to stop its “wrong” actions, Reuters reported. In a statement, the ministry said on its website that China “resolutely opposed” and “strongly condemned” North Korea’s actions. The ministry urged North Korea to respect U.N. Security Council resolutions, Reuters reported. Russia’s foreign ministry said North Korea’s action “deserves the strongest condemnation.” In a statement Sunday, the ministry urged “immediate dialogue and negotiations.” It added that Russia is ready to participate in negotiations, “including in the context of the Russian-Chinese road map.” Under that proposal, North Korea would suspend nuclear and missile tests in exchange for the U.S. and South Korea suspending their joint military exercises, CNN reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.