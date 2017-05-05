Listen Live
National
2 killed when cargo plane crashes while approaching West Virginia airport
Close

Photo Credit: Ben Queen/AP
Emergency officials work near the site of a fatal plane crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W. Va., Friday, May 5, 2017. A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at the West Virginia airport Friday morning, an airport official said. (AP Photo/Ben Queen)

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Ben Queen/AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -  Two people died Friday morning when a cargo plane contracted by UPS crashed into a hillside while approaching a West Virginia airport, according to multiple reports.

The Kanawha County Commission told WCHS that the crash was reported around 7 a.m. at Yeager Airport in Charleston, about an hour and a half after the aircraft took off from Louisville, Kentucky.

Authorities did not immediately identify the people killed in the crash. Airport officials told WSAZ that the victims were the plane’s pilot and co-pilot. They were the only people on board, WSAZ reported.

Airport spokesman Mike Plante told the news station that the Air Cargo Carrier plane struck a hillside as it was landing Friday morning. Unidentified officials added that it appeared that one of the plane’s wings hit the runway.

One of the aircraft’s wings was detached by the crash, according to WCHS. It was found Friday morning near the runway. The plane itself crashed over the hill, the news station reported.

Plante told WSAZ that officials didn’t immediately find evidence of any issues that might have caused the crash.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Stephen Hawking revises doomsday clock, predicts 100 years to leave Earth 
    Stephen Hawking revises doomsday clock, predicts 100 years to leave Earth 
    Physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking has revised the doomsday clock from 1,000 years until a catastrophic event wipes out humanity on Earth, to a new prediction that it will happen in the next 100 years. >> Read more trending news Hawking has theorized that the only way to save the human race is through outer space travel and colonization of other planets, like Mars. The scientist explains his theory in a new BBC documentary, “Expedition New Earth,” airing in June. 'With climate change, overdue asteroid strikes, epidemics and population growth, our own planet is increasingly precarious,' the BBC said in a statement about the show.  'Professor Hawking’s ambition isn’t as fantastical as it sounds.'  >> Related: Doomsday clock: Are we 1 minute closer to oblivion? Hawking last November predicted the planet had 1,000 years before such a disaster might strike. His new documentary is expected to explain the new, accelerated timetable.
  • HBO working on Game of Thrones spin off
    HBO working on Game of Thrones spin off
    HBO confirms it's inked deals with four writers to explore different time periods in the George R. R. Martin's universe for possible spin offs. The network says there's no time table for the scripts and Martin, the Game of Thrones series author and creator will be involved in writing the scripts.   Of course fans are coming up with their own ideas for shows.
  • Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school.  >> Read more trending news Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV. Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.  She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads.  Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.  Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement. Read more at KTUL and KJRH. 
  • Meteorologist who killed self named suspect in sexual assault
    Meteorologist who killed self named suspect in sexual assault
    A meteorologist who committed suicide in April was named the suspect in a sexual assault case, officials said. Tom Johnston, 46, was found dead in Maine on April 6, three days after his family reported him missing. >> Read more trending news The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Johnston would’ve been charged in a sexual assault case if he was still alive. Oxford deputies said Johnston hosted an event April 1 at Sunday River in Newry. Officials began investigating after a woman came to Bridgton Hospital and said she was raped at a Newry home in the early morning hours of April 2, Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant said. Witnesses told investigators that Johnston was inside a room at the home during the assault. People confronted Johnston at the house and he quickly left, officials said. He was last seen that same day at 1 p.m. when he checked out of a Sunday River hotel. Johnston’s family reported him missing on Monday, April 3 after he never returned from the trip. Police put out a missing person notice April 6 and Johnston was found dead in a wooded area in Auburn a few hours later. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. Officials said Johnston was the only suspect in the case. He and the victim had no known relationship before the assault, officials said. Officials are awaiting DNA results but said the case is closed. Johnston worked at Action News Jax in Jacksonville, Florida, until 2014. He'd been working as a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Portland, Maine before his death.
  • Former President Obama unveils plans for presidential center
    Former President Obama unveils plans for presidential center
    Former President Barack Obama has revealed plans for his presidential center in the Jackson Park neighborhood in Chicago’s South Side, the Chicago Tribune reported. >> Read more trending news He and former first lady Michelle Obama visited the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago Wednesday and discussed the center as well as goals for the space and the design, which the Chicago Sun-Times reported will include three buildings -- a museum, library and auditorium.  “It’s about hope. It’s about belief. It’s about a story that our kids tell themselves when they see a world-class institution in their community, populated by people who come from their community, then they have a sense of importance,” Obama said. “And that ultimately is what I want to give back because that’s what Chicago gave to me.” Obama said he hopes to include food trucks, barbecue grills, basketball and a recording and film studio on the center’s campus. WBBM reported that Obama does not want the place to be a monument, but a space to help develop the next generation of leaders. “It’s not just a single building, but it’s more like a campus,” he said. “Because what we want this to be is the world’s premier institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world. That is our goal.” The studio space, the Sun-Times reported, would be for artists like Chance the Rapper, Spike Lee and Bruce Springsteen to speak about making art with social commentary. “Right now, what many of you saw as you came in, you saw the models, you saw the pictures – that’s our basic conception,” Obama said. “But it’s not fixed yet. We want to continue to have input to make sure we get this just right, because ultimately this is your center, not just mine.” Renderings of the Obama Presidential Center and the Obamas’ visit to Chicago can be seen below.
